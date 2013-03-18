Google Maps takes users to world's tallest mountains

Forget streets – Google wants you to explore the planet. Taking users off the beaten track, Google has added a bunch of Street View-style image galleries that let you enjoy some of the highest peaks in the world.

Revealed on Google's Blog, you can now scale the likes of Mount Everest, Elbrus and Kilimanjaro from the comfort of the living room sofa, avoiding arctic conditions and dangerous climbs.

Google undertook a huge expedition to acquire the images, and anyone interested to learn more can attend a special Google Hangout taking place right now.

