Amazon adds Facebook apps

Amazon has created two Facebook applications that they hope will boost their site with the growing social networking audience.

Although not yet available in the UK, Amazon are offering a wish list add-on called Amazon Giver that allows people to flag up what they would like to receive and another application called Amazon Grapevine to the US market.

Grapevine tracks and shows what the person in question has been buying on Amazon.com.

Hopeful

Although TechRadar is not entirely convinced that we have any friends generous enough to splash out on that 52” plasma screen we’ve been eyeing up recently – we’re willing to give it a go.

We’re less convinced that our ‘friends’ want to know which self help books we’ve been picking up in order to visualise our success.