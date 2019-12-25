How to watch the Queen's Speech 2019 online for free: stream from UK or abroad

A tradition since 1932, Christmas Day will mark the Queen sitting down and once again giving a special Christmas speech to the world. Want to watch the Queen's Speech online? Read on to find out everything you'll need to know.

Watch the Queen's Speech online: when's it on? The date and time of the Queen's Christmas Speech are simple. Just tune in at 3pm on December 25 (Christmas Day). As for where to watch it, you have some choice. Currently, it is set to air on BBC One, ITV, Sky one and Sky News and will run for roughly 10 minutes.

For many, sitting down with the family to tune in for this speech has become a Christmas tradition of sorts, on the same level as eating turkey, opening presents and drunken renditions of the Pogues. And with millions of people looking to catch the 10 minute special this year, its influence on the UK is undoubted!

But what will the Queen cover? Each year, the theme tends to change, mainly dealing with the biggest occurrences of the year. We wouldn't be surprised if she addressed Brexit, the General Election, the royal baby and of course, wished the public a merry Christmas.

Last year, anyone who went to watch the Queen's Christmas Speech online was met with the history of the speech, praise for the military, a recap of what has happened to the royal family over the year and the Queen voicing her opinions on how we should treat each other kindly. In other words, it's a wholesome bit of TV, perfect for Christmas!

Ready to tune in? We've listed everything you need to know to watch the Queen's Christmas Speech online below. Happen to be away on holiday this Christmas? Don't worry, we've also mentioned a way to watch it abroad as well.

How to watch the Queen's Speech online for free in the UK:

You have a few choices for which channel to head to. It will air simultaneously on BBC One, ITV, Sky One and Sky News. Rather watch it online? It will be available on all of the apps - including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and TVPlayer.

Stream Queen's Christmas Speech from anywhere else in the world for free:

Happen to be out of the UK over Christmas? This will likely mean that you find the Queen's Speech is geo-blocked and not possible to watch from where you are. While this is a pain, it doesn't mean you can't watch it.

Thanks to a trusty little tool - a VPN - you can still watch like you're back in the UK. A VPN takes your IP address and transports it back to England, making it look like you're watching from there.

This means you can continue to watch the Queen's Speech while abroad without any restrictions. But what's the best VPN and how can you get one? We've answered these questions below:

1. Download and install a VPN

The best and easiest way to catch the whole of the Queen's Speech for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.