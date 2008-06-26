Kaleidescape launches new DVD upscalers

Quality DVD upscalers are all the rage at the moment, as manufacturers insist that they are viable alternatives to Blu-ray.

One of the most standout player ranges we have seen – if just for the sheer price of the systems – was showcased at this week's CEDIA expo and TechRadar managed to get a look at it in action.

Made by Kaleidascape, the Ronseal-esqe titled 1080p Player and 1080p Mini Player are systems to be used in conjunction with Kaleidescape's much-praised media server – a 2TB hard drive that can store up to 150 DVDs.

Kaleidascape are so far the only manufacturers legally alowed to rip content from DVDs.

The newly launched players will up-convert your footage, "providing a viewing experience that rivals Blu-ray," according to its makers.

Premium price

Michael Malcolm, Kaleidescape founder, chairman and CEO said about the new product: "These new Players have achieved our goal of producing beautiful high-definition video from the DVDs that we've all been collecting for years.

"The new 1080p Players leverage Kaleidescape's extensive Movie Guide database to make the viewing experience even more entertaining. Our patent-pending video bookmarking changes the way rental movies are enjoyed – no more annoying trailers, advertisements and DVD menus.

"And the compact 1080p Mini Player saves valuable space so customers can enjoy their movies and music in more locations throughout the home."

The 1080p Player is available now for around £1,800 and the 1080p Mini Player will be available at the end of July.

The players are to be used in conjunction with Kaleidescape 1U server, which will set you back around $10,000 (£5,000).