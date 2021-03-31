Get a cheaper NBN plan by switching telcos now

Several of the major telcos – including Telstra, Optus and TPG – have recently warned that the NBN Co’s proposed increase to its wholesale prices will ultimately lead to a higher cost for their customers.

Optus estimates NBN customers could pay an average of 12% more on their internet bill over the next two years, and ITnews backs up this timeframe, suggesting a price hike could arrive in the 2023 financial year.

The NBN’s wholesale pricing is still under review and there's no concrete word on a price rise, so thankfully, we haven’t reached that point yet. But to be safe, we’ve had a look through the top-notch current NBN plans and highlighted the best prices in each tier you can lock in for the next six months.

Best NBN 12 plan

Best NBN 25 plan

Tangerine | NBN 25 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$44.90p/m (first 6 months, then AU$59.90p/m) Tangerine often features in our best of NBN round ups, and that’s because they combine good speed with an affordable price. This NBN 25 plan will set you up with unlimited data and a typical evening speed of 21Mbps. You’ll receive a AU$15 a month discount for your first six months with Tangerine, so you’ll pay AU$44.90 each month over this period. Afterwards, your bill will bump up to AU$59.90, which is still quite cheap for this tier. Total minimum cost is AU$44.90View Deal

Best NBN 50 plan

Tangerine | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$54.90p/m (first 6 months, then AU$69.90p/m) Tangerine is also our number one pick for the NBN 50 speed tier. It’s also discounted by AU$15 a month for your first six months, so you’ll initially pay AU$54.90 a month with the welcome discount. After that time, your bill will increase to AU$69.90 a month. This plan offers a typical evening speed of 42Mbps, which is around the average for NBN 50. Total minimum cost is AU$54.90View Deal

Best NBN 100 plan

Spintel | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$74p/m (first 6 months, then AU$84.95p/m) This option from Spintel is the second-cheapest NBN 100 plan on the market, and we recommend it because it comes with unlimited data and a typical evening speed of 90Mbps – great for multi-user households. The plan is discounted by AU$10.95 a month over your first six months, so you’ll pay AU$74 a month before the price reverts back to the standard AU$84.95. Total minimum cost is AU$74View Deal

Best NBN 250 plan

Telstra | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$90p/m (first 6 months, then AU$140p/m) Telstra has recently drastically cut the cost of its NBN 250 plan by an insane AU$50 a month. That means you can get super-quick internet for AU$90 a month for your first six months with Telstra, after which it will rise to the usual AU$140 a month. Telstra says you’ll get a typical download speed of 230Mbps during the busy hours, which is a fair whack above what’s offered on NBN 100 plans. Only available on FTTP and select HFC connections. Total minimum cost is AU$90View Deal

Best NBN 1000 plan

MyRepublic | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$99p/m (first 6 months, then AU$129p/m) MyRepublic is offering the cheapest NBN 1000 plan we’ve seen yet. It’s discounted down to just AU$99 for your first six months on the service, saving you a solid AU$30 each billing. After the initial discount ends, you’ll then pay AU$129 a month, which is still the most affordable option at this speed tier. MyRepublic offers a typical evening speed of 250Mbps, which is in line with what’s available from other providers. Total minimum cost is AU$99View Deal

