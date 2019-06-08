George R.R. Martin's next project is a FromSoftware game, report confirms

The rumors of a team-up between George R.R. Martin and FromSoftware have been in the air for a little while, and now a massive leak on Bandai Namco's website just before E3 2019 has shown off details of the upcoming project called Elden Ring, as spotted by Gematsu.

The details mention that the game will come for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, which suggests a launch timeline in the near term before the arrival of a new generation of consoles. It will be a fantasy action-RPG set in a world from Dark Souls' creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin, the author behind the series A song of Ice and Fire and the Game of Thrones television series that spawned from it.

Beyond these details, there's little else revealed, but the game description mentions that "danger and discover lurk around every corner in FromSoftware's largest game to-date."

Game of Thrones meets Dark Souls

The previous rumors had suggested the game we now know to be named Elden Ring will be officially announced Sunday at Microsoft's E3 2019 presentation. So, we may find out more Sunday at 1 pm PST, 4 pm EST and 9 pm BST.

The team up between FromSoftware and George R.R. Martin likely makes a lot of sense to fans of the Dark Souls and A Song of Ice and Fire series. Both have a level of unforgiving brutality to them, and that's what makes them so compelling to many.

In FromSoftware's games, you are faced with sure death frequently. And in George R.R. Martin's stories, no character is safe, even the most beloved. While the Dark Souls series, Bloodbourne, and the newer Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice games have taken place in bleak worlds, the collaboration with George R.R. Martin could spell a more vibrant, colorful world. And, given that it will be FromSoftware's largest game yet, it's likely to be a substantial open world

Stay tuned to all our reporting on E3 2019 to find out all the latest on Elden Ring and other major titles.

Via Kotaku