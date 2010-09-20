Sony PlayStation Move tear-down report

iFixit tears the PlayStation Move controller apart to see what gubbins are inside

Sony's PlayStation Move motion-controller is finally available for gamers in the UK, with iFixit doing the requisite tear-down to let us all know exactly what tech and components are inside Sony's new game controller.

And while iFixit notes that is is relatively easy to take apart the PS Move controller and then reassemble it, we really would not advise that you try this at home!

Wand, gyroscope, accelerometer

PlayStation Move is made up of a light wand with seven buttons, a compass, a gyroscope, an accelerometer, and a vibrator motor.

Sony has also provided the necessary safety strap, to ensure there are no broken windows or TV screens due to Move controllers being flung across the room by accident.

Sony also ships the PlayStation Eye camera along with the new Move controller, which is exactly the same tech the company has been selling since October 2007.

Reliability score

iFixit awards Move an 8 out of 10 Repairability score (10 being easiest to repair), although we of course hope that Sony is not going to have to repair too many of these things in the near future.

"All one needs to do is remove a few Phillips screws to pop it open," notes iFixit.

"Inside we found other easily replaceable components: the battery can be removed by unplugging its connector, and the trigger comes out as one unit. It looks like you may not have to toss your $50 controller in the trash if it runs out of juice."

Some of the highlights of the Move teardown include details on how the PlayStation Move is able to locate the motion controller in 3D space (unlike the Wii), as the PlayStation Eye camera "visually recognizes the X/Y position as well as the relative size of the glowing sphere on the motion controller to pinpoint the controller's location."

PlayStation Move also "contains many of components found in today's smartphones: a processor, accelerometer, gyroscope, Bluetooth transmitter, vibrating motor, and even a MEMS compass," notes iFixit, adding that: "It's an amazing amount of tech for the money."

The battery in Move lists a minimum capacity of 1320 mAh at 3.7 Volts and "gets brownie points for being able to be disconnected from the Move without any soldering. Just unplug the connector and plug the new one in."

You can see the full teardown over at www.ifixit.com/Teardown/PlayStation-Move-Teardown