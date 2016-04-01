How to get your room ready for VR

Why worry about the physical realm when you can become an electronic God in a VR universe? You know - a bit like the Lawnmower Man without the old-fashioned phone ringing thing.

You may find yourself subsisting on a diet of electrons and ambrosia-pixels, having escaped your fleshy form, and thrown into an ether of virtual worlds. Never again will you need to return to your too-corporeal body, which was frankly a bit demanding on the exercise front and not being helped by the aging process anyway.

Then you'll put your VR headset on, stub your toe on the coffee table, and trip over the cat.

Though, yes, VR is a gateway to a virtual world, it does require some space in the real world and it's not actually that simple to set up. Most of the tips here are going to be for the high-end virtual reality headsets, the HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift, but some of the tips are applicable using the much more popular Samsung Gear VR and Google Cardboard headsets too.