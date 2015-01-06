Turtle Beach announces high-end Elite 800X Xbox One headset

Full-featured and with their own charging cradle

During CES 2015, Turtle Beach unveiled its 2015 range of Xbox One gaming headsets, including the top-tier Elite 800X.

The Turtle Beach Elite 800X is an altogether classier kind of wireless gaming headset, with integrated microphones that avoid the call-centre look of a boom mic arm.

The set also offers active noise cancellation and 7.1 DTS surround sound. A king of convenience, the Elite 800X sits in a dock that charges the set.

Turtle Beach claims it's the 'most advanced' wireless headset made for Xbox One.

A price hasn't yet been announced, but with the previous Elite 800 model costing £249/$299.99/$369AU we don't expect the Elite 800X to come in any cheaper.

And the rest...

For those after a slightly more affordable headset, Turtle Beach has also upgraded a few of its other existing ranges.

The Turtle Beach XO SEVEN Pro offers a mode that boosts quiet sounds to give you an edge in competitive games and is officially licensed by Major League Gaming. It's the first Xbox One headset to get such accreditation.

Further down the price scale still, the XO FOUR Stealth is a little simpler but still offers a removable mic and fold-flat earcups for added portability.

The Turtle Beach Elite 800X is expected to launch in the spring.

Techradar's coverage of the future of tech at CES 2015 LIVE is brought to you courtesy of Currys PC World. View Currys' full range of the latest audio and multi-room speakers here