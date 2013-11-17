PS4 sells over a million in 24 hours, now Sony's fastest selling console ever

The PS4 is Sony's most popular console launch ever, out-performing its forefathers to sell over a million units in the first 24 hours on sale in North America.

The console went on sale on Friday in the US and Canada prompting a mad rush to snap up the extremely limited in-store stocks across the continent.

The news could have been even better for Sony if it'd managed to make more units for day one. It's currently hard going to pick up a PS4, with 'sold out' signs going up everywhere.

"PS was designed with an unwavering commitment to gamers, and we are thrilled that consumer reaction has been so phenomenal," said Andrew House, President and Group CEO, Sony Computer Entertainment, Inc.

"Sales remain very strong inNorth America, and we expect continued enthusiasm as we launch the PlayStation 4 in Europe and Latin America on November 29. We are extremely grateful for the passion of PlayStation fans and thank them for their continued support."

Teething problems

The launch may have been successful in terms of the numbers, but there have been a number of teething problems for some early adopters.

On Friday, the PlayStation Network buckled under the strain of new PS4 logons, meaning new console owners were unable to obtain the essential day-one software update, download digital games or play online.

There have also been reports of consoles turning up on buyers' doorsteps 'dead on arrival,' but that appears to be limited to an extreme minority of users?

Via The Verge