Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare trailer is, like, totally space-age

After teasing us with trailers and poop emojis, Activision and Infinity Ward has released the full trailer for Call of Duty: Infinity Warfare and surprise, we're going to space.

Once again, the world – Switzerland in this case – has been hit with a surprise attack. However, instead of a government force or terrorism being behind it, the attack comes from space colonies and an entity called the Settlement Defense Front.

Basically, the story of Gundam without actual mobile suits.

Players won't just be taking up arms as a simple grunt in the battlefield, Infinity Ward has revealed you'll be taking a commanding position as Captain of your own warship. On top of that, the game developer also promises one of the most fluid gameplay experiences for the series as players will seamless transition from traditional shooter gameplay to piloting space fighters.

This isn't the first time the series has gone to space, after all Call of Duty: Ghosts began with a shootout for a space cannon orbiting above Earth. But that was only one quick set piece and Infinite Warfare looks to flesh out full-on space battles complete with small fighter, motherships, exosuits and, of course, robots.

At the tail end of the trailer is also a short teaser, revealing the remastered edition of Modern Warfare, which comes bundled with the Legacy Edition of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.