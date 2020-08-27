Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020 live blog: all the big reveals as they happen

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020 is kicking off in just a few hours and, here at TechRadar, we'll be following along with all the action live while providing expert commentary and opinion on everything that's unveiled.

But what are we expecting today? Well, lucky for us Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley loves a good tease, so we already know a good bit of what we'll be seeing during the showcase, which will include a gameplay demo of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, details on Fall Guys: Season 2, an exclusive new look at Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and much, much more. We're also expecting there to be some surprises too.

The Opening Night Live stream kicks off at 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT (or 4am AEST) and will last two hours, with a 15 minute pre-show ahead of the main event. So grab some snacks ready and settle in, it's going to be a be an interesting show.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020 live blog

All times in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

7:00am - Welcome to TechRadar's Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020 live blog! We'll be following along with the Opening Night Live stream in real time, providing expert commentary and opinions on everything that's announced.

But what is Opening Night Live? Gamescom Opening Night Live is a showcase that officially kicks off the huge European gaming convention and is hosted by The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley. This is only the second year the showcase is taking place and, unlike last year, this year's event will be a "fully digital show" - you know, because of the pandemic.

But the show must go on, and we're still expecting world premiere trailers, exclusive first looks and big announcements during the Opening Night Live stream – along with some surprises.

If you want to watch the stream along reading this live blog then check out our handy guide on how to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020.

