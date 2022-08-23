Live: Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 - the big announcements as they happen

We’re counting down the minutes until Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live, the event that kicks off Europe’s biggest gaming convention.

We will be covering Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live… er, live, and sharing our thoughts on all the big announcements as they happen here, on our liveblog. This will be your one-stop shop for news, trailers, and reactions to events as they happen.

If you want to follow along yourself: here’s how to watch Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live .

The show kicks off at 8pm CET / 7pm BST / 11am PT / 2pm ET (August 24 at 4am AEST). The showcase will last for two hours and will feature over 30 games, including new footage of Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, The Callisto Protocol, and a stack of other games.

With Sony and Nintendo both opting to skip Gamescom this year, it’s unlikely we’ll see anything of God of War Ragnarok or Splatoon 3, but Microsoft is in attendance so we may see something of its first-party games, though Bethesda has ruled out new Starfield footage.

So, buckle up, get your snacks, and tune in for two hours of wall-to-wall gaming announcements.

We’re out at the show this year, too, so expect news and features from the Gamescom floor through the week. But, for now, let’s focus on the big show itself.