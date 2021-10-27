Emma's affordable and top-rated mattresses are now half price in Australia

When it comes to buying mattresses, there's a lot that needs to be taken into consideration: it needs to be comfortable, supportive and durable. Most importantly, it needs to suit different types of sleepers and has to fit into your budget.

Ticking all of those boxes are the Emma mattresses. This German-made brand entered the Aussie market not that long ago with a single mattress called the Emma Original and our colleagues over that T3 thought the world of it, giving it a full five-star review. While the Emma Original isn't available anymore, that same quality and affordability is available in the two new offerings from the company.

Both the Emma Comfort and the Emma Diamond Hybrid have already had some rave user reviewers and we can't wait to sink into them ourselves to test them, but take our word for it that Emma makes some really good things that promise to help you sleep soundly. The best part – practically everything is now 50% off, including both mattresses in all sizes, as well as the accessories like pillows and protectors.

The great thing about purchasing a mattress from a brand like Emma is that you can do it online, from the comfort of your own couch, and have it delivered for free to trial for a full 100 nights – risk free – again, in the comfort of your own home, and decide if you're happy with it or not.

Image Emma Comfort | from AU$399.50 (50% off all sizes) This mattress-in-a-box has become a very popular item in Australia, offering a stable, supporting base for a good night's rest at an affordable price. Made from different layers of foam, the Emma Comfort is pretty much the Original repackaged, and this half-price sale means you can get any of the sizes at even cheaper prices. For example, the queen size is now just under AU$550. If that's not a rest-easy deal, then we don't know what is. View Deal

Image Emma Diamond Hybrid | from AU$599.50 (50% off all sizes) The Diamond Hybrid is Emma's most premium offering yet and, as the name suggests, uses a mix of foam and springs to offer superior support for a restful night. It even has a removable and washable cover, so you could skip the protector if you're brave enough. Note that all sizes of the this mattress need to be pre-ordered, but you still pay only half price! View Deal

Need something to put your mattress on? Emma even has a bed base that will get delivered to your door, and it's currently 30% off across all sizes! The base will need to be pre-ordered (like the Diamond Hybrid mattress), so expect some delays in delivery.

Emma even makes foam pillows that are customisable, able to suit a variety of sleepers – just add or remove layers to suit your needs. And the pillows are also 50% off right now.

Everything sold by Emma has the same 100-night risk-free trial with free returns, so you can truly sleep easy knowing you're in good hands.