Dyson's V11 Outsize is AU$200 off with a bonus gift for Afterpay Day

It's the first major sale event of the year and several Aussie retailers and brands have jumped onto the Afterpay Day sale bandwagon.

Dyson is one of them, giving you the opportunity to save AU$200 on a wide range of vacuum cleaners and fans, headlined by not just the discount but the opportunity to score a bonus gift when you buy a Dyson V11 handstick model.

If the V11 is still beyond reach after the discount, there's AU$200 off on the Dyson V7 Cord-free as well, giving you the option to pick up a powerful vacuum cleaner for a fraction of the price of the V11.

That's not all, though. This is also a great opportunity to pick up one of Dyson's excellent fans, that not only keep you cool (or warm, depending on the model) but also purify the air you breathe.

So take a gander at these Afterpay Day offers and save yourself AU$200 on any of the Dyson products listed below. These offers end March 21, 2021.

Dyson V11 Outsize | AU$1,299 AU$1,099 (save AU$200 + bonus gift) What's not to like about Dyson's latest handstick vacuum cleaner model? You get 40% more suction than the V10 range, a much larger bin (150% more capacity to be precise) and up to 60 minutes of fade-free power. The Outsize comes with two cleaner heads and five additional tools, so you can get any nook and cranny cleaned – and save AU$200 in the bargain. Plus, you can also choose between an extra filter or an extension hose that Dyson will throw in for absolutely free!View Deal

Dyson V11 Outsize Pro | AU$1,349 AU$1,149 (save AU$200 + bonus gift) The Outsize Pro is exactly the same vacuum cleaner as the one above, just with more tools. Instead of five additional tools, there are a whopping eight in the box, alongside the two cleaning heads. In terms of suction, bin and battery life, it's the same as the regular Outsize, but has a different colour scheme. As mentioned, there's AU$200 off, plus you'll get a complimentary cleaning kit worth AU$89 and the choice of an extra filter or extension hose as an additional bonus gift.View Deal

Dyson V11 Complete Pro | AU$1,249 AU$1,049 (save AU$200 + bonus gift) Don't need a massive bin but still want a Dyson V11? Then this is your cheapest option at present. The V11 Complete Pro gives you all the advantages of a V11 model, just with the same bin as the V10, and ships with two cleaning heads and eight tools. Like the Outsize Pro, you get a complimentary cleaning kit and a bonus gift – you get to choose between an extra filter or an extension hose.View Deal

Dyson V7 Cord-free | AU$599 AU$399 (save AU$200 + bonus gift) If you're someone who's been keen on a Dyson cordless handstick but have baulked at the prices of the latest models, you won't go wrong opting for an older one instead. The V7 can suck up pretty much anything really well from any kind of floor. It offers up to 30 minutes of fade-free power and comes with two additional tools in the box alongside the motorised cleaning head. Plus, you can pick between an extra filter or an extension hose that Dyson will throw in for free.View Deal

Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor+ | AU$599 AU$399 (save AU$200) If you're a traditionalist and would rather have a corded vacuum cleaner so you never have to worry about batteries, then this upright is also discounted by AU$200. It's powerful, like all Dyson vacuums, and comes with a soft dusting brush for delicate surfaces. It may not be as compact and the handsticks, but it's still portable and versatile too.View Deal

Dyson Pure Cool tower fan | AU$799 AU$599 (save AU$200) While the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link would be our pick of the pack, it's unfortunately out of stock on Dyson's own online storefront, making the Pure Cool tower fan the only one with the AU$200 discount. It's great for large spaces and will purify the air in the room by capturing particles and gases. So grab one in either White/Silver or Black/Nickel before stocks run out.View Deal

There are plenty of other Dyson fans discounted as well, but not as deeply as the one above. For example, the Dyson Cool tower fan is only AU$20 off, although you can score a AU$100 discount on the Dyson Pure Cool Me personal purifier fan.