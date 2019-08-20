Dell shakes up AIO PCs

Choosing between the sleek form factor of an all-in-one PC and the upgradability of a desktop is one of the tough decisions that businesses have to make when outfitting their offices with new computers.

Dell aims to make this decision easier for businesses with the announcement of its new OptiPlex 7070 Ultra which hides a full PC inside a monitor stand.

The company's new zero-footprint desktop design is not only space-saving and clutter-free, it's also fully modular which allows customers to configure the device and upgrade it as needed throughout the product lifecycle.

Vice President of Fixed Computing at Dell, Dave Lincoln explained how the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra can help businesses maximize desk space without sacrificing performance, saying:

"IT leaders are faced with pressure to keep costs down while giving employees flexibility and freedom to work in ways they're most productive. As more organizations move to open floor plans, they're looking for technology that maximizes desk space, employee productivity and IT investments. Thirty-five years ago, Dell disrupted the way PCs were made and delivered to the world. With the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra, we are changing the category again, with an innovative desktop solution that's hidden in plain sight."

OptiPlex 7070 Ultra

According to Dell's customer research, companies like having the ability to upgrade their systems while also enjoying the aesthetics of an all-in-one PC. However, since customers tend to upgrade their computers more frequently than their displays, the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra can be upgraded independently to bring the best aspects of the traditional desktop together with an all-in-one.

Dell's new device can also be configured for different use cases with a wide range of compatible add-ons including a height adjustable stand, a fixed stand, a VESA mount, a single monitor arm and a dual monitor arm. In total, the OptiPlex 7070 can support up to three displays from 19 to 27 inches for increased productivity.

Cable management has also been simplified due to the fact that power, data, video and audio are all transmitted through a single cable when the Ultra is paired with Dell's USB-C monitors.

Businesses interested in upgrading their workstations will be able to purchase the Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra for $749 on September 24.