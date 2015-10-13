Like magic, here are Apple's new trackpad, keyboard and mouse

You may have missed it, but Apple refreshed its three computer input accessories at the same time it announced the new 21.5-inch iMac that outputs a 4K Retina picture.

Apple's Magic Trackpad 2 sees the biggest change with an edge-to-edge glass surface that's almost 30% larger than your now-outdated Magic Trackpad 1.

This mouse-replacing Mac accessory also has a lower profile and Force Touch, which is a first for the desktop. Its changes make scrolling and swiping more productive and comfortable.

Long-term ease of use comes to the Magic Trackpad 2 via a built-in battery that lasts a month between charges and juices up with an included lighting USB cable. It all costs $129 (£109, AU$199)

Apple's new Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse

Changes to Apple's Magic Keyboard and Mouse are more subtle. The keyboard, now $99 (£79, AU$165), reflects the low-profile scissor mechanism design of the new MacBook.

The right and left arrow keys are larger, as are the function keys at along the top. Apple, for some reason, is sticking with an eject button in the top right corner, where sleep/wake makes more sense on its mostly disc-less Mac line. Get ready to remap that one again.

The new Magic Mouse 2 is lighter and, like the Apple keyboard and trackpad, features a built-in battery that can be recharged using a lightning USB cable. It costs $79 (£65, AU$129).

These moderate changes come with a price increase. Of course, you won't have to fork out any additional money for the Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard if you buy a new 21.5-inch iMac or 27-inch iMac, where these accessories come standard in the box.