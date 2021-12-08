Christmas gift ideas under AU$100: 12 affordable tech presents on Amazon

Try Amazon Prime now To maximise your savings when shopping on Amazon, consider signing up for a Prime membership for AU$6.99/m. It gets you free shipping on millions of eligible items. Click on the link below so sign up now and you'll get a 30-day free trial, plus access to Prime Video too.

'Tis the season of giving and most of us are hard at work finding the perfect Christmas gifts for our loved ones. Of course, here at TechRadar, that would mean finding those exceptional tech items that can make a loved one's life so much better.

The general notion, however, is that most tech costs a lot. While that may be the case, you really don't have to break the bank to find a wonderful Christmas tech gift under AU$100.

To help you find those gems, we went a-hunting on Amazon – one of Australia's biggest shopping sites – and found a veritable treasure trove of tech costing under AU$100.

Yes, you can find plenty of great Christmas gifts under AU$100 on Amazon, and each one would light up someone's eyes on Christmas morning. From smart home gadgets to fitness tech, photography must-haves to gaming gear – there's really a lot available for under AU$100 and we've picked 20 of our favourites below.

Amazon gift cards | from AU$25 Amazon gift cards | from AU$25 OK, so we're starting off with something that might seem like the most impersonal gift you can get, but when you're stumped or in a pinch, then a gift card goes a long way. The best part is you can choose how much you want to spend too – while there are readymade choices starting at AU$25, Amazon allows you to choose your budget and enter that instead. All the cards have a Christmas theme, which you can print out, then pack up really nicely in a box with a ribbon.

Philips Hue smart home range | from AU$35 Philips Hue smart home range | from AU$35 Know someone who's been talking about getting smart lights set up in their home? Consider gifting them something from the Philips Hue range. There are some older lights that require a Hue Bridge to work, but the newer ones don't require it and connect via Bluetooth – so be sure you check they're Bluetooth compatible. You'll also need to make sure you know what light fittings your loved ones have as Philips Hue bulbs are available in both bayonet and Edison screw options. It's not just bulbs though – you can choose from bar lights, light strips, even outdoor lights.

LIFX smart lights | from AU$29 LIFX smart lights | from AU$29 While Philips Hue might be the more popular smart light brand in Australia, LIFX is just as good. And the best part is that every single one of them works with Bluetooth, no extra paraphernalia needed to connect them. From plain white, dimmable lights to coloured option – in both bayonet and Edison screw fittings – there are quite a few LIFX smart lights under AU$100 to choose from.

Eve smart plug | AU$85 Eve smart plug | AU$85 Smart lights are all well and good, but there's really no need to swap out a household's gizmos and gadgets to make it a smart one. Enter the Eve smart plug. Whatever is plugged into this instantly becomes a smart device – whether it's the kettle in the kitchen or a lamp. You can control these appliances via the Eve companion app or, if you're an Apple user, set up automations via HomeKit and use Siri voice commands. Schedule the kettle to switch on at a particular time in the morning or get lamps to switch off automatically at night, and then even monitor how much power is being consumed. It's one heck of a gadget!

Amazon Echo (4th gen) | AU$79 Amazon Echo (4th gen) | AU$79 You might think we're overdoing the smart home thing here by adding yet another 'smart' device, but this little speaker is a pretty great way to get into home automation. It's powered by Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, can control any connected device via simple voice commands (including any of the smart lights listed above, and plenty more), all for under AU$100. This is the latest generation of Echo speakers, getting a complete redesign from the old pill-shaped option to one that's like... well, a UFO. And it gets better sound too.

Fitbit Ace 3 | AU$99 Fitbit Ace 3 | AU$99 Let's not forget the little ones, and if you'd like to teach the tots to enjoy physical activity, then get them a fun little fitness tracker. Fitbit's Ace 3 is colourful, the clock faces are animated and it will do just fine in the pool too. It can be worn all day and night, with both activity tracking and sleep tracking on board. And it can usually be found for under the AU$99 RRP even on Amazon.

Fitbit Aria Air | AU$99 Fitbit Aria Air | AU$99 Know someone trying their best to achieve their weightloss goals? Then give them some support and encouragement by getting them a set of smart scales that will help give them a holistic picture. Not only does it display weight on the display, it shows BMI trends in an easy-to-understand graph on the Fitbit app. It connects to a phone via Bluetooth and can be found on Amazon under its usual RRP of AU$99.

Logitech K380 wireless keyboard | AU$79 Logitech K380 wireless keyboard | AU$79 The best thing about Logitech's Bluetooth keyboards are that they work with practically any laptop or tablet. And one of our favourites is the K380. This series has been around for years, but the latest models are sleek, comfortable and just all-round great. And if you're keen on helping someone's home office setup get a facelift, this is a great gift for under a hundred.

Canon Pixma Home series printers | from AU$65 Canon Pixma Home series printers | from AU$65 Here's another great gift idea for a home office setup – a printer. Admittedly it's not a gift that screams love and affection, but you'd be surprised how many of your loved ones might actually need one. And Canon has some great options that are affordable too, like this Pixma MG2560 that will only cost you AU$64 on Amazon, or this Pixma TS3160 that connects via Wi-Fi that comes in under the AU$100 mark.

LG XBoom Go PL2 | AU$89 LG XBoom Go PL2 | AU$89 There are a few XBoom Bluetooth speakers available, and the difference between them is essentially size. The PL2 is the smallest and cheapest, but still well made and promises good sound too. There's up to 10 hours of playback time available on a single charge and it's IPX5 water resistant, so could even become a travel speaker for someone who loves the outdoors. And while it's official price on LG Australia's site is AU$89, you could get it for cheaper on Amazon.

Rode VideoMic Go | AU$98 Rode VideoMic Go | AU$98 Know someone trying to get into podcasting or streaming? They're likely going to need a really good microphone and Rode makes some of the best... in Australia! Yes, you can get someone a remarkable Aussie-made mic that's light, compact and easy to use. The VideoMic Go retails for about AU$98 in Australia, but like a lot of Amazon listings, you could get it for less than that RRP.