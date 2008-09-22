Pentax preps entry-level DSLR camera

Bringing DSLR shooting to newbies seems to be the aim of a new camera from Pentax that marries ease of use with top-end functionality and performance.

Pentax is hoping to change all that with its K-m DSLR. Aimed specifically at the entry-level user, the camera has a big focus on simplification, while still retaining the look and feel of a high-end DSLR.

A newly-designed control system means that most of the buttons you need are placed near the handgrip.

Alongside this is an anti-shake device, so no matter how nervous you are using a pro-style cam, your shots are likely to turn out clear.

Choice of lens

Instead of having to use a trained eye to figure out what f-stop you need to use to get the right image, Pentax has added an Auto Picture mode to the cam, so your shooter does all the hard work for you.

Combine this with a five-point wide-area AF system and ISO 100 - 3200, and photography should be a breeze.

It also comes equipped with a 2.7in LCD screen and, when it comes to buying, you get a choice of two lenses: an smc Pentax-DA L 18-55mm F3.5-5.6AL lens or the smc Pentax-DA L 50-200mm F4-5.6ED lens.

All this will set you back just £399.99. Or £499.99 if you fancy the 50-200mm lens pack.