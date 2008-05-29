Female-orientated video upload site launches

SheZoom.com, a website targeted at women, has just entered its Beta stage and is looking to fill a gap in the video-upload market.

Unlike YouTube and the like, the site is broken down into categories that should entice females everywhere. These include: weight loss, fashion, finance, food, parenting and technology.

A woman’s place…

Speaking about the website, CEO Stacey Artandi said, "Our goal with SheZoom is to bring women together and encourage a wide variety of interactions.

"Whether driven by similarities or differences, we want to facilitate dialogue. All of our contributors can relate to one another and have a wealth of knowledge based on their experiences as executives, mothers, runners, sisters, chefs - the list goes on and on. SheZoom enables women to tap into and share this collective knowledge."

So, what kind of content can you expect? Well, the main video at the moment is a Sex And The City movie countdown. Most of the content, however, links to other video-upload sites.

Surprisingly, the most popular video in the archives is entitled ‘How To Put A Bra On Properly’. Either there’s a lot of females out there confused by their clothing or members of the opposite sex are using the clip for ulterior motives.

It’s the fourth most popular video that is worrying TechRadar, though, as it is a clip of a man nearly getting eaten by a shark. Are the owners of the site secretly trying to tell us something?