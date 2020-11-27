Black Friday monitor deal: save £230 on this Samsung 34-inch curved ultrawide screen

Looking for an upgrade to your home office monitor? Maybe something for a bit of gaming on the side? Well, then this is the Black Friday deal for you.

Amazon has a fantastic offer on this super-stylish Samsung 34-inch ultrawide curved monitor. It was £729 but you can now snap it up for just £498.99 – that's a massive saving of £231.

Featuring a UWQHD resolution of 3440x1440, there's more than enough screen real-estate to display your work apps open side-by-side and with a 100Hz refresh rate, FreeSync, built-in speakers, and plenty of connectivity options, there's a lot of scope for entertainment too.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

AMAZING SAVINGS Samsung 34-inch Curved Ultrawide LED Monitor was £729 just £498.99 at Amazon

Save £231 on this gorgeous Samsung ultrawide monitor, ideal for work and play and sure to look great n your home office. The screen has a UWQHD resolution of 3440x1440, a 100Hz FreeSync panel, and connectivity includes HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB 3.0, and Thunderbolt.

View Deal

More Black Friday monitor deals

Looking for more Black Friday monitor deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals in the run up to the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.