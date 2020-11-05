Best TV shows on Foxtel Now: the top television series to stream right now

Offering an unparalleled selection of TV shows in its library, Foxtel Now is currently providing access to some of the biggest and best shows of any streaming service in Australia. In fact, if you have multiple packs in your subscription, you may find yourself with an overwhelming amount of content.

With that in mind, we've created this TechRadar guide to the best TV shows to stream on Foxtel Now right now, separated by genre. We'll keep this best TV show list constantly updated with the latest series that you should be watching and also tell you why.

Over the following pages, you'll find our carefully curated picks of the best shows available to stream right now on Foxtel Now.

That said, if you're looking to find out what's hot on the service right now, you'll find a list of the best new shows on Foxtel Now below.

1. The Undoing

(Image credit: HBO)

HBO's hot new series The Undoing sees Australia's own Nicole Kidman star opposite Hugh Grant in this story about a therapist named Grace whose perfect life begins to show cracks on the eve of her first book's release. Startling revelations come to light about her husband (Grant), forcing Grace to do what she can to protect herself and her son. A dark psychological thriller from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Practice), The Undoing promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

2. Lovecraft Country

(Image credit: HBO)

From producer Jordan Peele (Get Out) and writer/showrunner Misha Green (Underground) comes Lovecraft Country, a racially-charged horror series loosely inspired by the works of noted author H.P. Lovecraft. Set in 1950s Jim Crow-era America, Lovecraft Country follows Atticus (Jonathan Majors), a black man who finds himself and his family locked in a battle with Ancient Dawn, a secret order which dabbles in the world of magic and monsters. Boasting powerful social commentary alongside its fantastical horror, Lovecraft Country is one of HBO's best genre shows to date.

3. Raised by Wolves

(Image credit: HBO)

From producer Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner) comes Raised by Wolves, a science fiction series in which two androids (Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim) attempt to colonise the mysterious planet Kepler-22b using human embryos. Set in a distant future where Earth has been devastated in a war between atheists and a religious order, the androids' mission involves creating a godless civilisation that is unburdened by religion. However, the sudden arrival of more refugees from Earth throws everything into chaos, leading once again to violence.