Best TV shows on Binge: the top television series to stream right now

Offering an unparalleled selection of TV shows in its library, Binge is currently providing access to some of the biggest and best shows of any streaming service in Australia.

With that in mind, we've created this TechRadar guide to the best TV shows to stream on Binge right now, separated by genre. We'll keep this best TV show list constantly updated with the latest series that you should be watching and also tell you why.

In the extensive list below, you'll find our carefully curated picks of the best shows, separated by genre, which are currently available to stream on Binge.

Drama

The Undoing

(Image credit: HBO)

HBO's hot new series The Undoing sees Australia's own Nicole Kidman star opposite Hugh Grant in this story about a therapist named Grace whose perfect life begins to show cracks on the eve of her first book's release. Startling revelations come to light about her husband (Grant), forcing Grace to do what she can to protect herself and her son. A dark psychological thriller from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Practice), The Undoing promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Seasons: 1 | Avg. episode runtime: 54 mins

Succession

(Image credit: HBO)

Succession is a show that somehow has you rooting for billionaires! Spawned on by a health scare, business magnate Logan Roy (Brian Cox) attempts to decide which of his children will inherit his business after he dies. Will it be heir apparent Kendall (Jeremy Strong)? The Loki-like, misanthropic Roman (Kieran Culkin)? Or maybe it'll be liberal outsider Siobhan – also known as Shiv (Sarah Snook). What follows is a delectable power struggle between the siblings. Smart and acid-tongued, it's no wonder that Succession swept the Emmys in 2020.

Seasons: 2 | Avg. episode runtime: 56 mins

Euphoria

(Image credit: HB0)

Known as HBO's first attempt at a teen drama, Euphoria is about as far from a CW show as a series can get. Rue (Zendaya) is a drug-addicted 17-year old who returns home from rehab with absolutely no plan to stay clean. Rue's world includes Jules (Hunter Schafer), a transgender girl who attempts to push the boundaries of her sexuality, Nate (Jacob Elordi), an insecure jock with anger issues, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), who is haunted by her sexual reputation, and the body-conscious Kat (Barbie Ferreira). A despair-filled show, Euphoria is a raw and honest look at teen life in the American suburbs.

Seasons: 1 | Avg. episode runtime: 55 mins

Chernobyl

(Image credit: HBO)

A harrowing recounting of the worst man-made disaster in human history, namely the Chernobyl nuclear accident of 1986, this HBO miniseries details the arrogance that led to the event and the Soviet cleanup (and cover-up) efforts that came after. While it might take a few moments to get used to Ukrainian and Russian characters speaking with British accents, you quickly get over it because the performances (from actors like Jarred Harris, Stellan Skarsgård and Emily Watson) are so good. Elsewhere, the show oozes authenticity at every turn – from its use of real locations, to its exceptionally accurate retelling of events, Chernobyl is bound to go down as the definitive dramatisation of this horrific event.

Seasons: 1 | Avg. episode runtime: 60 mins

Mr. Robot

(Image credit: USA)

One of the most relevant and gripping television shows of our time, Mr. Robot follows a group of hackers who attempt to take down the world's biggest corporation. We follow Elliot (Rami Malek), hacker-extraordinaire and cybersecurity engineer, as he orchestrates the biggest hack in history, all while battling social anxiety disorder and clinical depression, among other problems. But is he really the one in charge, or other there darker, more sinister forces pulling the strings? A modern masterpiece of television.

Seasons: 4 | Avg. episode runtime: 45 mins

The Deuce

(Image credit: HBO)

Set in the formerly gritty New York City of the 1970s, this new series from David Simon (The Wire, Generation Kill) follows a number of characters operating around Times Square during its sleazy heyday. This includes a pair of twin brothers (James Franco in both roles), a college dropout (Margarita Levieva), several hookers (including Maggie Gyllenhaal) and their pimps (including Gbenga Akinnagbe and Black Thought from The Roots) and a cop who's tired of corruption in the force (Lawrence Gilliard Jr). An eye-opening look at the sexual revolution and the dawn of New York's porn industry, The Deuce is similar in tone and style to Simon's other HBO masterpiece, The Wire.

Seasons: 3 | Avg. episode runtime: 60 mins

Mystery

The Flight Attendant

(Image credit: HBO)

Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) gives a career-best performance in The Flight Attendant, a new HBO Max Original series that's available to stream on Binge. Cuoco plays Cassie Bowden, a flight attendant with a serious alcohol problem who spends the night in Bangkok with a charming passenger named Alex (Michiel Huisman). After getting blackout drunk, Cassie wakes up the next morning to find Alex lying next to her with his throat slashed. Did she kill him? Did someone else come into the room and kill Alex while she was sleeping? She honestly can't remember. After fleeing the country and heading back to the States, Cassie takes it upon herself to solve this mystery. If only she could stay sober and avoid putting her friends in danger...

Seasons: 1 | Avg. episode runtime: 45 mins

The Undoing

(Image credit: HBO)

HBO's hot new series The Undoing sees Australia's own Nicole Kidman star opposite Hugh Grant in this story about a therapist named Grace whose perfect life begins to show cracks on the eve of her first book's release. Startling revelations come to light about her husband (Grant), forcing Grace to do what she can to protect herself and her son. A dark psychological thriller from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Practice), The Undoing promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Seasons: 1 | Avg. episode runtime: 52 mins

Sharp Objects

(Image credit: HBO)

Based on the novel by Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl), Sharp Objects follows Camille (Amy Adams), a journalist who returns to her hometown after two young girls are murdered. The show explores Camille's toxic relationship with her withering mother (Patricia Clarkson) and half-sister Amma (Eliza Scanlen). A show that subverts expectations, Sharp Objects isn't interested in the mystery that kicks off its story, and instead opting to focus on its brittle character dynamics, and the sense of decay in this fictional Missouri town. That said, this miniseries follows through with one of the most shocking reveals ever shown on television, making it a must-see.

Seasons: 1 | Avg. episode runtime: 52 mins

True Detective

(Image credit: HBO)

Okay, so the first season of True Detective, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, is generally considered to be its best. While it's safe to say the show's second season was hugely disappointing, we're pleased to state that Nic Pizzolatto's gripping crime anthology series redeems itself with a stellar third season, which stars two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (CSI: Fatal Conspiracy) and Stephen Dorff (The Gate) as a pair of detectives on the trail of a child killer.

Seasons: 3 | Avg. episode runtime: 55 mins

Top of the Lake: China Girl

(Image credit: Foxtel)

A terrific NZ/Australian drama starring Elizabeth Moss (Mad Men, The Handmaid's Tale), Top of the Lake: China Girl sees Robin Griffin (Moss) investigate the murder of a young girl found on Bondi Beach. Joining her in this season is Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as a Sydney detective who helps Griffin on the case. One of Foxtel's best original shows, now available to stream on Binge.

Seasons: 1 | Avg. episode runtime: 59 mins

Crime

The Sopranos

(Image credit: HBO)

The Sopranos is a highly regarded American-Italian mob show based in New Jersey in the early 2000s. Tapping into the psychologically introspective culture of New York and the classic family/crime dynamic found in many mobster films, The Sopranos explores the difficulties of juggling both a functioning crime syndicate and a nurturing family environment, through the prism of a psychologist's chair.

Seasons: 6 | Avg. episode runtime: 54 mins

The Wire

(Image credit: HBO)

Regarded by many (this writer included) to be the greatest television series of all time, The Wire paints a portrait of an American city (in this case, Baltimore) the way that no other show has done so before. Framed against the backdrop of America's 'War on Drugs', The Wire shows both sides of the struggle, focusing on the environment that produces street dealers and turns innocent children into hardened killers, while also examining the issue from the police's perspective, showing how bureaucracy prevents it from affecting any real change. Raw and uncompromising, The Wire is unlike any other crime series you've seen.

Seasons: 5 | Avg. episode runtime: 58 mins

Action

Warrior

(Image credit: Cinemax)

Based on an original treatment written by the legendary Bruce Lee, and from the creator of Banshee (see below), comes Warrior – a violent martial arts epic which takes place during the bloody Tong Wars of San Francisco in the late 1870s. Martial arts prodigy Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) immigrates to the city in search of his missing sister, only to be immediately recruited into the Hop Wei tong. To make a bad situation worse, Ah Sahm soon discovers that his sister, now known as Mai Ling (Dianne Doan), has become the head of the Long Zii tong, rival to the Hop Wei. Meanwhile, racial tensions in the city are close to boiling point, as its Irish immigrants revolt against the Chinese for supposedly taking all their jobs. Like Banshee, Warrior is packed to the brim with impeccably choregraphed fight scenes and an abundance of sex scenes (this is a Cinemax show, after all), making it ideal for those after a trashy good time.

Seasons: 2 | Avg. episode runtime: 50 mins

Banshee

(Image credit: Cinemax)

An action-packed series that dials its violence and sex up to ludicrous levels, Banshee sees an ex-con (Antony Starr) released from jail after 10 years only to immediately assume the identity of a dead sheriff in an Amish country town called Banshee. Before long, he's up to his eyeballs in trouble involving a local gangster (Ulrich Thomsen), and an ex-lover (Ivana Miličević) who has put her criminal past behind her, all while trying to keep his real identity under wraps. Trashy and addictive, Banshee is almost too entertaining!

Seasons: 4 | Avg. episode runtime: 50 mins

Strike Back

(Image credit: Cinemax)

A show which completely switched gears (and networks) after an average first season, Cinemax's Strike Back is a series which truly kicks off in its second season – so much so that it feels like a different beast entirely. Strike Back follows the members of Section 20, a secret British Intelligence agency which is tasked with preventing terrorist attacks around the world. One of the best things about Strike Back is that it plays out in two episode arcs, making each two-parter feel like a standalone movie – even while it pushes the overall season's story forward. Packed with brilliantly staged military action and frequent sex scenes, Strike Back is bound to become your next guilty pleasure.

Seasons: 8 | Avg. episode runtime: 45 mins

Comedy

Mr Inbetween

(Image credit: Blue-Tongue Films)

Mr Inbetween might just be the best Australian show of the last decade. A little bit Dexter, a splash of Seinfeld and a heaping serve of Aussie crime classic Two Hands, the series follows hitman-with-a-heart-of-gold Ray Shoesmith, played by relative unknown Scott Ryan, who also happens to be the show's lead writer. A follow-up to his 2005 indie crime film The Magician, it's clear that Mr Inbetween is a passion-project for Scott, with each each tightly-packed 25-minute episode straddling genres and seamlessly sliding between humour, action, drama, thrills and (occasionally) gut-wrenching chills. We follow the extremely-likable Ray both on the job (which ranges hits, clean-ups, intimidation, and straight-up revenge) and in his personal life (caring for his disabled brother Bruce, hanging out with best-friend Gary, sharing custody of his tween daughter Brittany and trying to have a love life), all punctuated with Ray's wry observations about everyday subjects and his beautifully dry Aussie sense of humour. As the series progresses, we also find out what it kind of person becomes a murderer-for-hire... and how they live with themselves.

Seasons: 3 | Avg. episode runtime: 23 mins

30 Rock

(Image credit: NBC)

One of the best sitcoms of all time, 30 Rock follows Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), head comedy writer for a middling sketch comedy show on NBC, as she attempts to wrangle the show's insane stars, Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan) and Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), and her unruly writing staff. All of this happens under the watchful eye of Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), a home appliance executive who's been granted complete control of the TV network, leading to more than a few questionable programming decisions (the reality series MILF Island being just one of them). While the show is incredibly funny, the real joy of 30 Rock is watching Jack and Liz's mentor/mentee relationship grow over the course of 7 hilarious seasons.

Seasons: 7 | Avg. episode runtime: 20 mins

Barry

(Image credit: HBO)

One of the best new comedies in recent years, Barry follows a hitman (played by Bill Hader) caught in an existential crisis who joins an acting class in order to track his latest target. Of course, Barry soon finds that he has a knack for performing, as it allows him to safely express the darkness within him to a group of people without judgement. These people include classmate Sally (Sarah Goldberg), whom Barry is immediately smitten with, and Gene (Henry Winkler), his eccentric acting teacher. And while things are looking good for Barry, his killer work commitments threaten to derail all of his newfound relationships.

Seasons: 2 | Avg. episode runtime: 30 mins

Curb Your Enthusiasm

(Image credit: HBO)

If uncomfortable comedy is your bag, you're going to love Curb Your Enthusiasm, starring Seinfeld co-creator Larry David as himself. Imagine Seinfeld, only with a much more insufferable protagonist, sans laugh track and with a tonne of swearing and you get the idea of what this show's about. After a hiatus of several years, the show returned triumphantly for ninth and tenth seasons, which Binge fast-tracks as new episodes arrive. If you ask us, that's pretty, pretty, pretty good.

Seasons: 10 | Avg. episode runtime: 30 mins

Ballers

(Image credit: HBO)

More than just a sports version of Entourage, Ballers sees Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson play Spencer Strasmore, a former NFL great who takes on a new career as a finance manager for up and coming football stars. Quickly finding himself out of pocket, Spencer pins his hopes on Ricket Jerrett (John David Washington), a talented player who keeps getting himself into trouble off the field, and Vernon Littlefield (Donovan W. Carter), a gentle giant whose friends and family keep interfering with his career. As dramatic as it is comedic, Ballers isn't afraid to let some hard truths slip in amongst the fun.

Seasons: 5 | Avg. episode runtime: 27 mins

Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation (or Parks and Rec, as it's more affectionately known) is an Amy Poehler-led comedy series which made stars out of Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Nick Offerman (Devs), Aubrey Plaza (Legion) and Aziz Ansari (Master of None). The show follows Leslie Knope (Poehler), an ambitious Parks Department worker who consistently tries to make her small town a better place, much to the chagrin of her disinterested boss, Ron Swanson (Offerman). She also finds herself butting up against governmental bureaucracy that stands in the way of change. Fans of shows like The Office and 30 Rock will love Parks and Recreation.

Seasons: 7 | Avg. episode runtime: 20 mins

Silicon Valley

(Image credit: HBO)

From Mike Judge (Office Space, Idiocracy) comes Silicon Valley, a hilarious show about a young startup called Pied Piper and its various misadventures navigating the tech capital of the world. Whether it's internal struggles or outside pressure from tech giant Hooli (a clear Google stand-in), the team must do everything it can to keep its company afloat in an incredibly competitive landscape. A must-watch for tech enthusiasts.

Seasons: 6 | Avg. episode runtime: 28 mins

Veep

(Image credit: HBO)

One of the funniest political shows on television, Veep (a short-hand term for vice president or 'V.P.') follows Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) as she attempts to avert political catastrophes and juggle a personal life at the same time. She's helped by a team of aides that includes chief of staff, Amy (Anna Chlumsky), spokesperson, Mike (Matt Walsh) and right-hand man, Gary (Tony Hale). Sounds straightforward, but The West Wing this is not. Expect plenty of hilarious situations punctuated perfectly with dirty language.

Seasons: 7 | Avg. episode runtime: 27 mins

Friends

Relive your favourite moments with Monica (Courtney Cox), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Joey Matt Le Blanc) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) on Binge! Fully restored in high definition and in widescreen, this is the definitive way to watch all 10 seasons of Friends – to be honest, being able to watch a '90s sitcom in this kind of quality is still mind-blowing. Which brings us to our next show...

Seasons: 10 | Avg. episode runtime: 21 mins

Seinfeld

Perhaps the greatest sitcom ever made, Seinfeld is available to stream in its entirety. Just like Friends, the "show about nothing" has been completely remastered, presented here in both widescreen and HD – which is the kind of treatment that not many shows from the '90s can boast. Seinfeld follows a group eccentric and self-obsessed friends from New York who relentlessly pick apart the people they meet and the situations they happen to find themselves in – all in the observational style of comedy that made the show's creator and star Jerry Seinfeld famous in the world of stand-up comedy. If you're a self-respecting comedy fan, you need to watch Seinfeld.

Seasons: 9 | Avg. episode runtime: 21 mins

Sci-Fi / Fantasy

Superman & Lois

(Image credit: The CW)

Arguably The CW's best superhero series in a long while, Superman & Lois offers an intriguing take on the Man of Steel and his better half. Feeling like a true successor to the network's own Smallville series, Superman & Lois sees Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) move their family out of Metropolis and back to Kansas, immediately giving this larger-than-life duo a different vibe when placed in a small-town rural setting. In a refreshing twist, the pair must juggle their societal responsibilities while raising their two teenage sons. To make matters more complicated, one of them has inherited some of Clark's incredible power.

Seasons: 1 | Avg. episode runtime: 42 mins

Raised by Wolves

(Image credit: HBO)

From producer Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner) comes Raised by Wolves, a science fiction series in which two androids (Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim) attempt to colonise the mysterious planet Kepler-22b using human embryos. Set in a distant future where Earth has been devastated in a war between atheists and a religious order, the androids' mission involves creating a godless civilisation that is unburdened by religion. However, the sudden arrival of more refugees from Earth throws everything into chaos, leading once again to violence.

Seasons: 1 | Avg. episode runtime: 48 mins

Watchmen

(Image credit: HBO)

Inspired by the classic graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, HBO's Watchmen is a follow-up that imagines what the world might be like today following the events of the original story. Masked vigilantes are still outlawed, however, the rise of a white supremacist order known as the Seventh Kavalry has forced the Tulsa Police Department to conceal their identities with masks themselves. Meanwhile, a masked detective who goes by the moniker Sister Night (Regina King) investigates the murder of her friend and mentor, Judd Crawford (Don Johnson), only to discover a hidden past filled with darkness. A show which explores racial trauma in a heightened world, Watchmen feels incredibly relevant right now.

Seasons: 1 | Avg. episode runtime: 55 mins

Game of Thrones

(Image credit: HBO)

Perhaps the biggest show ever made, Game of Thrones is required viewing for fans of fantasy and prestige television. Based on George RR Martin's best selling series of fantasy novels, the show follows a number of powerful families as they wrestle for control over the fictional realm of Westeros. While they're all doing this, the undead threaten to destroy the entire world. Will they come together to prevent this from happening? It doesn't seem likely... If you haven't gotten around to watching it yet, Binge has all eight seasons available to stream in an instant.

Seasons: 8 | Avg. episode runtime: 60 mins

Westworld

(Image credit: HBO)

Based on Michael Crichton's classic science fiction movie of the same name, the HBO version of Westworld expands the mythology of the universe, in which rich people visit a Wild West themed resort filled with incredibly lifelike robot NPCs. The show explores the inner workings of the park, as well as a robot revolution that is on the cusp of taking place. A fantastic series that rivals Game of Thrones in terms of budget and scope, Westworld is highly recommended.

Seasons: 3 | Avg. episode runtime: 56 mins

Horror

Lovecraft Country

(Image credit: HBO)

From producer Jordan Peele (Get Out) and writer/showrunner Misha Green (Underground) comes Lovecraft Country, a racially-charged horror series loosely inspired by the works of noted author H.P. Lovecraft. Set in 1950s Jim Crow-era America, Lovecraft Country follows Atticus (Jonathan Majors), a black man who finds himself and his family locked in a battle with Ancient Dawn, a secret order which dabbles in the world of magic and monsters. Boasting powerful social commentary alongside its fantastical horror, Lovecraft Country is one of HBO's best genre shows to date.

Seasons: 1 | Avg. episode runtime: 57 mins

The Walking Dead

(Image credit: AMC)

Based on the acclaimed comic book series by Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore, The Walking Dead is an American horror drama set in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse. Former Sheriff's Deputy Rick Grimes heads up the survival party attempting to find his wife, daughter and shelter from the impending danger of this new world. We hope you enjoy watching your favourite characters ruthlessly killed on a near-weekly basis, because The Walking Dead delights in shocking its fan-base.

Seasons: 10 | Avg. episode runtime: 43 mins