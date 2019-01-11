Best PC components of CES 2019: the most impressive CPUs, GPUs and more

Computing arguably took center stage at CES 2019, outshining even the introduction of 8K televisions. A large reason for this boom in the computing world was all the new silicon chipmakers were slinging around.

The big three (AMD, Intel and Nvidia) each has something, if not multiple things, to debut. And then if you look past AMD’s new 7nm CPUs and graphics cards, smaller firms have also introduced plenty of new components.

In case you missed the whirlwind of announcements or just wanted to stroll down memory lane, we’ve picked out the best new PC components from CES 2019.