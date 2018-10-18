Best Alexa smart home devices: great gadgets to pair with your Amazon Echo

Alexa is everywhere, and it’s spreading, with Amazon making it even easier to get its voice assistant into everything thanks to the Alexa Gadgets Toolkit , and soon, it will even be on laptops . With Alexa inside any gadget, you can do the usual things – play music, check the weather, and get news – but more impressively, you can operate the functions of that gadget using your voice. In some cases, they also interact with the likes of Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Spot and Echo Show.

Of course, Amazon is the best place to buy Alexa gadgets, and with Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up on November 23, you may want to check out our dedicated Amazon deals page, as some of these gadgets are likely to be reduced across the Amazon store.

Many of these devices will require you to download specific Alexa skills - check out our best tips and tricks for getting the most out of your Echo or Alexa-enabled device.

Here are some of the best Alexa-enabled gadgets around, both out now and coming soon:

Amazon Echo Wall Clock

Price and availability TBC

Alexa gets asked to set timers a lot, so perhaps it was about time Amazon developed a dedicated timing device. Powered by a battery and pairing via Bluetooth with any other Echo, Echo Wall Clock lets you ask Alexa to set alarms and timers, and displays a countdown.

Amazon Smart Plug

Available from Amazon for $24.99 (£24.99 / not yet available in Australia)

When used with any Echo device or the Alexa app on a smartphone, this smart plug lets you voice-control anything plugged into it. However, it's limited to on/off, so only really works with appliances like coffee makers, lights, and fans.

Amazon Basics Microwave

Available in the US only for $59.99 via Amazon

All hail the first microwave with a built-in Alexa button. It works with any Echo device, but why do you need to talk to a microwave? It takes out the guesswork, that's why. Simply say, "Alexa, reheat my rice" and it will apply the correct heat setting. It's also got standard manual controls for when you want to go more old school.

Wondrwall

Available in the UK only from the Wondrwall website for £399

Although this intelligent home system has Alexa built-in, voice recognition is only one of 13 different sensors onboard, including motion, luminosity, humidity, power and sound. Built into light switches, Wondrwall can also listen for the sound of a smoke detector, or a window smashing.

EZVIZ ez360 Pano indoor security camera

Available from Argos in the UK only for £139.99

How about some hands-free home security? Fully compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, this indoor panoramic WiFi cameras has a fisheye lens to monitor through 360°, and a 3 MP HDR sensor.

Ring Spotlight Cam Wired security camera

Available in the UK only from Amazon for £199

You can watch Full HD video from this wireless security camera on any phone or tablet. However, Alexa integration makes it possible to also check out footage on an Echo Show or a Fire TV, plus it's also got motion detection and night vision.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Available from Amazon for around $220 (£229 / AU$399)

Getting alerts on your phone when there's someone at the door might seem overkill, unless you live in a mansion. More impressive is that you can use Alexa to initiate live feeds of your doorstep on Echo Show, Fire Tablets and Fire TV. With Full HD resolution, this smart buzzer also has night vision.

Philips Hue smart light bulbs

Available from Amazon for about $100 (£60 / AU$189)

One of the first smart home products for ceilings, the Hue line-up of smart light bulbs, lamps and switches are, naturally, compatible with Alexa so you can switch them on and off with voice commands. You can also control their intensity, and operate lights in other rooms.

U by Moen Smart Shower

Available in the US only for $1,225

Fancy being able to start, stop and pause your shower just by talking? Also able to start a shower at a specific temperature via a smartphone app, U by Moen is compatible with Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Spot and Echo Show.

GE Sol WiFi smart light

Available in the US only for $59.99

Voice control isn't needed everywhere, but it makes stupidly good sense for a bedside table lamp. This GE Sol table lamp with Alexa is basically an LED lamp with WiFi and a microphone that lets you switch it on and off just by talking to it, though you can also adjust the temperature and hue of the light.

Vobot Clock

Reduced on Amazon in the US to $45 (around £40 / AU$58)

A smart alarm built around a 5W speaker and a small display, the Vobot Clock is for bedside tables, kitchen counters and living rooms, or anywhere else that needs a voice-controlled companion. You can talk to Alexa through it, and play music and internet radio, but it's also got white noise and hypnotic music. Plus, you can program it to wake you up with your favorite music.

Belkin WeMo F7C027uk Switch Smart Plug

Available for around $28(£35 / not currently available in Australia)

Pairing with an Echo, this smart plug – typically used to get lamps and lights on to a basic smart home system (and setting them up to work on a schedule) – can now be operated by voice, both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Nest Learning Thermostat

Currently reduced on Amazon in the US to around $210 and £213 in the UK. The Nest Learning Thermostat is not currently available in Australia.

Nest can be controlled via a smartphone, it remembers the temperature settings you set during the day, and uses a motion sensor and GPS to heat your home according to your schedule. If you do need to speak to it, Alexa's got your back.