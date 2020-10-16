Bathurst 1000: where to watch the 2020 V8 Supercars race live and ad-free

The V8 Supercars 2020 season has now moved to Bathurst. With a day's practice already under the belt, the heat haze is shimmering on the slopes of Mount Panorama.

The Bathurst 1000 is well and truly underway now, with the first Friday's practice session having kicked off at 9:45am AEDT this morning (October 16). The afternoon session is at 12:10pm AEDT, after which the drivers will begin the qualifying session at 4:05pm AEDT.

Bathurst 1000: where and when The 2020 edition of the Bathurst 1000 is currently taking place on Mount Panorama, NSW. Every practice session, qualifying run, Top Ten Shootout and the race itself can be streamed live and ad-free via Fox Sports on Kayo Sports and the 24-hour Bathurst channel.

While the practice session for co-drivers begins at 9:10am on Saturday, October 17, the real action will be that evening at 5:05pm when the teams battle it out for the Top Ten Shootout.

Sunday is race day! The 2020 Bathurst 1000 will rev onto our screens at 11:30am on October 18.

You can watch every practice, qualifying session and the race live and ad-free via Fox Sports on Kayo Sports.

Scott McLaughlin is heading up the mountain as the defending champion, and his confidence would be sky-high after winning three previous races. But the Red Bull Holden team have a lot of experience under the belt – Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes will be geared up for the win on Sunday.

It's still anyone's race and you can watch it all on free-to-air or on Fox Sports.

How to watch Bathurst 1000 live online

The best place to watch the Bathurst 1000 live is on Kayo Sports. Not only will you be able to catch the entire thing, and the 1,000km race live, it's also going to be ad-free. That's just pure racing!

There's also a dedicated 24-hour channel available on Kayo Sports exclusively for Bathurst, with documentaries and shows about the iconic Mount Panorama race.

If you're a motorsport fan, then Kayo Sports is where you want to be – you can sign up now and you'll get a free 14-day trial to experience it for yourself.

How to watch Bathurst 1000 for free

Network Ten has the broadcast rights to just seven races in the 2020 season, and it includes the Bathurst 1000.

This will be the last year that Channel 10 will broadcast V8 Supercars, with the rights going to Seven from 2021.