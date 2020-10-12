Baby Yoda steals the show yet again in The Mandalorian season 2's new posters

The Mandalorian season 2 is undoubtedly the biggest TV event left in 2020 – especially now that The Boys season 2 has ended. Disney Plus has now released four new posters of the Star Wars TV show to get people excited about the impending release of new weekly episodes starting on October 30.

They show new images of the characters Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal and a bunch of stunt doubles), Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers). Still, nice as they are, Baby Yoda – or The Child, as the official Mandalorian style guide dictates – is the real reason any of us are here.

He features in one of the four, which you can check out below:

We're expecting another trailer for The Mandalorian's second season at some point before the first episode rolls out later this month. Here's the first trailer if you missed it:

What do we know about The Mandalorian season 2?

The story of The Mandalorian season 2 has been kept under wraps so far, but all of the rumors have intensified around appearances by various popular characters in the Star Wars saga. Spoiler alert, then, if you want to go in fresh.

Characters like Boba Fett and The Clone Wars' Ahsoka Tano are among those who are rumored. Aside from the characters featured in the posters, we also know we'll see Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon turn up in the next set of episodes – a lightsaber/darksaber battle has been teased for next season.

Creator Jon Favreau (director of Iron Man and the live-action version of The Lion King) is also directing an episode in season 2, which he didn't for season 1. He'll also write six of the eight episodes, according to a WGA page – one other will be written by Rick Famuyiwa, director of two of season 1's best episodes ('The Child' and 'The Prisoner', which he also wrote).