Apple Watch ECG functionality could finally launch in Australia next week

During its Spring Loaded event in the wee hours of April 21, Apple revealed that an update to its WatchOS 7 was coming soon... and let spill that it will finally enable the Apple Watch's ECG functionality in more countries, including Australia.

And the timing couldn't have been better. Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) – the government body that oversees all things health-related – approved the use of Apple's ECG (electrocardiogram or EKG) app in early March, as reported by EFTM.

This followed closely in the footsteps of the irregular heart rhythm notifications approval the TGA gave in February this year.

Heart health on a wrist near you

Apple released the beta version of watchOS 7.4 to developers during its Spring Loaded event and, according to 9to5Mac, will begin rolling it out publicly next week. That means there's really not long to go before some Apple Watch users in Australia will finally be able to take advantage of the wearable's ECG functionality.

It should be noted that not all Apple Watch models have the ECG sensor built in – it's only available on the Apple Watch 4 and newer versions (a.k.a. Series 5 and 6). However, all Apple Watches are capable of detecting and notifying users of irregular heart rhythms that could be a huge help to anyone suffering from atrial fibrillation (Afib).

To set up the ECG app on an Apple Watch (when it finally becomes available), simply open the Health app on your iPhone and follow the on-screen prompts. If you don't get any prompts, just go to the Browse tab and select Heart, which should show you the option for Electrocardiogram.

Until now, the only wearable to be given the green light from the TGA for use as a consumer-facing ECG machine is the Withings ScanWatch, which arrived in Australia in November 2020 with government approval.