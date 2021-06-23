Australian PC Awards 2021 deals: top deals on PCs, laptops, peripherals & more

It’s Australian PC Awards week, and to celebrate our big annual PC show we’ve teamed up with the Awards’ sponsors to offer you some extra-special deals. That means discounts for PC hardware and software, including new gear and a range or peripherals and accessories.

Whether it's laptops, gaming PCs, peripherals or PC components, there's something here for everyone. You'll even find routers going for less.

Don’t miss your chance to save money on some of the most desirable gear in tech, whether for work or play. You can watch all three episodes of the 2021 Australian PC Awards as the go live on June 23, 24 and 25 right here.

Laptops & PCs

Asus Aftershock pre-built gaming PC | Ryzen 9 5960X / 32GB RAM / 2TB SSD / RTX 3080 | AU$7,190 AU$6,490 on Aftershock (save AU$700) Aftershock is currently offering 10% off all of its RTX 3080 pre-built gaming PCs, including the one linked above. This is a monstrously well-endowed gaming PC, with its 16 core AMD Ryzen CPU and Asus ROG Strix 240mm all-in-one cooler. This will do everything: 4K gaming, ray tracing, and VR. Or you could play Among Us on it –whatever you like.

Aftershock Zeal Air pre-built gaming PC | i5 10600KF / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / GTX 1660 Super | AU$2,124 AU$1,839 on Aftershock (save AU$285) If you’re looking for a beginner’s gaming PC you couldn’t do much better than this Zeal Air pre-build, courtesy of Aftershock. You’ll be able to play most titles at 1080p, and it’s especially perfect for the likes of Fortnite, League of Legends, Valorant or Apex Legends. If you main those kinds of games, any more power than what this PC has to offer is overkill.

Aftershock Shadow pre-built gaming PC | Ryzen 5 5600X / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3060 | AU$3,481 AU$2,799 on Aftershock (save AU$682) This gaming PC will let you run pretty much any modern game at 1440p with super smooth 60 frames per-second gameplay, and not only that, it’s got all the internal RGB lights you could ever hope for. Comes with the Aftershock Spectra Glacier Mirror Edition 240mm cooler, and in addition to the 1TB SSD above, a 2TB HDD.

Aftershock Flow Fujin pre-built gaming PC | Ryzen 7 5800X / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3070 Ti | AU$4,711 AU$3,769 on Aftershock (save AU$942) This pre-build boasts the fancy Lian Li Lancool Mesh case, and in addition to the specs above you’re getting the Aftershock Spectra Glacier Mirror Edition 240mm cooler, as well as a 2TB HDD. A system like this will have you playing all modern games without a sweat, so nearly a grand off the usual price is very attractive indeed.

MSI MEG Trident X (10TD-1296AU) | i7 / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3070 | AU$3,999 AU$3,499 on MSI (save AU$500) The pre-built MSI Trident X is a powerful gaming machine in a thin chassis. This comes equipped with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, plus a whole heap of RAM and storage. The rig is built to be easily upgradable though, all you’ll need is to get the parts and bust out the screwdriver. Check MSI’s website for availability.View Deal

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,799 AU$2,549 on Bing Lee (save AU$250) The ZenBook Duo is a truly innovative laptop, with a dual-screen that proves to be useful as much as it is intriguing. This model comes with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, giving it strong performance and a very good battery life. There’s some compromises to the keyboard and touchpad to fit in the extra screen, but overall, it’s a brilliant laptop. Now discounted at Bing Lee, but you’ll save extra by claiming cash back.View Deal

Asus TUF Dash F15 (FX516) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3070 | AU$2,699 AU$2,249 on Bing Lee (save AU$450) This Asus gaming laptop brings top-notch specs – including an RTX 3070 graphics card – to a lightweight and affordable package. This config is equipped with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, which should work to get you excellent gaming performance from its Nvidia 3000-series counterpart. It’s down to AU$2,299 on Bing Lee, but you can get the price down to AU$2,249 by claiming cash back.View Deal

MSI Modern 15 | i5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,099 AU$999 at Scorptec (save AU$100) This is a very good deal for a medium-spec laptop and would be ideal for a work or student machine. The Intel Core i5 CPU is plenty enough for most productivity tasks, while the included 512GB SSD is quick and responsive. Light gaming is a possibility, though the Intel graphics aren’t intended for max detail, it’ll still handle basic gaming.View Deal

MSI Creator 15 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3060 | AU$3,499 AU$3,399 at Scorptec (save AU$100) As the name implies, this one is designed for artists and creators: in addition to the specs above, you’re getting a 1080p IPS touch screen which can be laid flat to the tune of 180 degrees. Of course, if you’re looking to only game then the MSI Stealth is probably a safer bet, but this is a beast of a productivity machine.View Deal

MSI GF65 Thin (10UE-036AU) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3060 | AU $2,199 AU$1,999 at Centre Com (save AU$200) MSI has been making some seriously good looking and well-specced laptops lately, and the GF65 Thin 10UE is a real beauty. Now discounted to a dollar under two grand, this laptop is ideal for work and play with its i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics able to handle games in reasonable detail. They’ll be especially smooth on the high refresh rate 144Hz screen.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 11-inch | AU$349 AU$279 at Mwave (save AU$70) If you're after an everyday companion for work, surfing the web and indulging in media, this IdeaPad Slim from Lenovo is compact and affordable. It has an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage, so its better suited for more lightweight tasks, but its 11-inch display and 8-hour battery life make it a great choice for portability and on-the-go tasks. Take AU$70 off this ultra affordable laptop at Mwave and score free shipping as well.View Deal

Adata XPG Xenia Xe Ultrabook | i7 / 16GB / 1TB SSD | AU$2,763 AU$2,099 at Mwave (save AU$664) This powerful Ultrabook sports one of the very latest Intel 11th Gen i7 CPUs, has an ample 16GB of RAM and a generous capacity ultra-fast 1TB NVMe SSD. It includes plenty of connectivity, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports and supports Wi-Fi 6. It’s plenty powerful for any work or productivity tasks, looks beautiful and can even handle light gaming. Usually AU$2,763, until the end of June it’s going for a friendlier AU$2,099.View Deal

Keyboards

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro (Green Switch) | AU$299 AU$239.90 at JB Hi-Fi (save AU$59.80) In need of a low-latency gaming keyboard? There's almost AU$60 to be saved on the BlackWidow V3 Pro at JB Hi-Fi right now. This mechanical RGB keyboard can work tethered via USB-C or you can get comfortable with a Bluetooth connection that lets you get set up with up to three devices. Get it for less before June 30.View Deal

Razer Hunstman Mini (Mercury edition) | AU$169 AU$135.2 at JB Hi-Fi (save AU$33.80) This RGB gaming keyboard lacks the function row and number pad, thus reducing its footprint on your desk without compromising on performance. You can save up to five keyboard profiles without additional software, and you get to save AU$33.80 when shopping at JB Hi-Fi.View Deal

Ducky One 2 SF RGB keyboards | AU$159 AU$109 at PC Case Gear (save AU$50) A good and affordable gaming keyboard, the Ducky One 2 SF boasts a sleek design and comes in four different options. They're all equipped with Cherry MX keys and are capable of sending input signals to your PC a thousand times a second. Save AU$50 now at PC Case Gear.View Deal

Networking

Asus RT-AX58U AX3000 router | AU$398 AU$238 at Harvey Norman (save AU$160) Supporting the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard, the RT-AX58U AX3000 router from Asus offers supreme performance for online gamers and power users alike. It's capable of speeds up to 574Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 2,402Mbps on the 5GHz band, features four antenna, commercial grade security powered by Trend Micro, and a host of gigabit ports.View Deal

Asus RT-AX56U AX1800 router | AU$279 AU$167 at Harvey Norman (save AU$112) If you'd like the stability and speed offered by Wi-Fi 6 but aren't looking to spend as much as on the above Asus router, this RT-AX56U is worth a look in. It's capable of 574Mbps on the 2.4GHz band like its big sibling above, and 1,201Mbps on the 5GHz band.View Deal

TP-Link Archer AX6000 router | AU$499 AU$398 at Mwave (save AU$101) For gamers or anyone else seeking a fast and stable Wi-Fi connection in their home, the TP-Link Archer AX6000 has a lot to offer. It boasts the latest Wi-Fi 6 protocal (AKA 802.11ax) and can maintain up to 1148Mbps on a 2.4GHz connection, or 4804Mbps on a 5GHz connection. Aside from its 2.5Gbps WAN port, it's also got eight Gigabit Ethernet ports, and two USB 3.0 ports (one Type A and the other Type C). Save just over a hundred bucks at Mwave with this EOFY offer and secure free shipping to boot.View Deal

PC components

Asus Rog Strix Z590-F Wi-Fi motherboard | AU$429 AU$329 at PC Case Gear (save AU$100) For a motherboard that offers as many options as this one, this AU$100 saving is a steal! With Wi-Fi 6 support and PCI-E 4.0 and PCI-E 3.0 expansion slots, four DDR4 memory slots, six SATA ports and all the USB ports you might need, there's a lot of bang for your buck right here.View Deal

Phanteks Glacier One liquid coolers | from AU$149 at PC Case Gear (25% off) Keep your PC cool under pressure with one of these Phantek Glacier Ones. Depending on what size fan you're after, there are four options to choose from at PC Case Gear, all with a flat 25% off right now.

View Deal

Lian-Li LianCool 215 Mid-Tower PC case | AU$119 AU$69 at Mwave (save AU$50) This mid-tower sized PC case from Lian-Li can support a total of seven fans and comes with three pre-installed – one 120mm fan at the rear, and two 200mm RGB fans at the front of the chassis. The side panels are made from tempered glass, and the front, top and rear feature honeycomb ventilation to keep your system cool. Use the code Lian50Off at checkout to score the discount, knocking a solid 42% off the original price at Mwave.View Deal

Adata XPG Spectrix D60G DDR4 memory (2x8GB) | AU$175 AU$139 at Mwave (save AU$36) If your PC is bedazzled up the wazoo, but your memory sticks are a bit dull, switch on to the Adata XPG Spectrix D60G RGB kit. They have the largest RGB surface area of any memory module on the market, and that means absolute maximum bling. For less important matters like performance, the 2x8GB 3600MHz kit is the perfect sweet spot for any AMD Ryzen or high performance Intel build, and that kit has been reduced by 20% to just AU$139 until June 30.View Deal

Storage

WD/SanDisk external drives | redeem up to AU$30 gift card If you've bought a Western Digital external drive (HDD or SSD) after May 26 or plan to get one before June 30, then you may be able to score yourself an electronic gift card worth up to AU$30. Select WD products are part of this EOFY offer, including the WD My Passport range, My Cloud Home and Sandisk Extreme portable SSDs. All you need to do is head to the WD website (by clicking on the green button) and follow the instructions. Be sure to hold on to your receipt. View Deal

Peripherals

Razer BlackShark V2 wired headset | AU$129 AU$103.20 at JB Hi-Fi (save AU$25.80) The BlackShark V2 is one of the best wired gaming headsets. you can get, but you don't need to pay full price for it. Until June 30, it's available for a little over AU$100 at JB Hi-Fi – a great price on a gaming headset that features killer audio quality and easy to use software to go with those 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers.View Deal

Nitro Concepts E250 gaming chair | AU$249 AU$169 at PC Case Gear (save AU$80) Need a new gaming chair that won't cost an arm and a leg and yet promises to offer that support and comfort you need to be on top of your game? This Nitro Concepts chair is down to just AU$169 at PC Case Gear, which is a pretty good deal for a seat with breathable foam padding and practically everything about it adjustable.View Deal

Aten CamLive+ HDMI to USB-C passthrough device | AU$289 AU$231.20 at DigiDirect (save AU$57.80) This is mobile streaming made easy, even if you're on the move. No drivers needed to make this work, but it is compatible with Android, Mac and Windows devices, so no iPhones please. You can livestream to Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and more, and use it to charge your device via USB-C. Now 20% off at DigiDirect until the end of the month.View Deal

Aten CamLive Pro | AU$629 AU$503.20 at DigiDirect (save AU$125.80) With two HDMI ports at your disposal and a handy app to put all the controls you need at your fingertips, the Aten CamLive Pro can mix and capture two videos. You can switch between multiple sources or combine them, and the result is sent in 720p or 1080p to a computer or phone via USB. Sounds like something your streaming setup needs? Then it's discounted right now at DigiDirect.View Deal

Aten StreamLive HD all-in-one multi-channel mixer | AU$1,488 AU$1,190.40 at DigiDirect (save AU$297.60) This multitasker is a 1080p video capture device, a recorder, switcher, encoder, converter, splitter and audio mixer rolled into one. So if you're looking to livestream like a professional, you might want to take advantage of this EOFY offer from DigiDirect and save just under AU$300. And if it's work related, you can potentially pocket a bit more in savings in the form of your tax returns.View Deal

Software