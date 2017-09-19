Amazon’s new Fire HD 10 is even cheaper than the last one

Amazon has refreshed its Fire HD 10 tablet with a few improvements and a price drop that may make it one of the best cheap tablets you can buy this year.

The new Fire HD 10 has a 10.1-inch Full HD display, which is the first time an Amazon tablet has sported a 1080p resolution and should make media a lot more enjoyable to watch.

There are dual stereo speakers that allow for Dolby Atmos audio, which should offer much better audio when watching videos on the tablet.

This is also the first tablet from Amazon to come with far-field Alexa technology, meaning you can summon the voice assistant without having to press a button.

There's also a new software section called 'For You' that should recommend books, video and music depending on your previous usage of Amazon services like Instant Video or the Kindle store.

Significant upgrade

Amazon's Fire HD 10 comes in red, blue or black

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 also now comes with either 32GB or 64GB of storage as standard so you won't be limited to 16GB on board, but there’s microSD support of up to 256GB if you're tempted to pack it full of media.

Another highlight of the tablet is a price drop though. Amazon has brought the price down lower than on the previous version of the slate, making it only £149.99 or $149.99 for the 32GB version.

Considering the last Fire HD 10 cost £169.99 / $229.99 for the 16GB model, Amazon has really managed to drop the price here. Amazon isn't releasing the new tablet in Australia.