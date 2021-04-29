Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite gets a AU$30 price cut in time for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and if you're scrambling to get that wonderful woman in your life something special, then this Kindle deal might be just what you need.

Well in time to celebrate your mum (or the mother figure in your life) comes this AU$30 discount on one of the best ereaders you can get, available directly on Amazon Australia. And if you happen to be a Prime member, you'll be able to get the device delivered to your (or mum's) door in just two days for free.

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of Amazon's bestselling ereaders, and rightly so. Not only is it budget-friendly, it's feature-packed as well.

The latest model (2019) is the thinnest and lightest Paperwhite yet, with the base model offering a very generous 8GB of internal storage – that's double what its predecessor had. To put that number into perspective, a typical ebook doesn't exceed 2MB in size, so 8GB storage means thousands of ebooks can be saved on the device. That's space-saving for anyone who loves to read and wants their own library.

The Paperwhite is also waterproof, meaning mum can relax in the bath with a great book to escape the day, or read by the pool or at the beach.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | AU$199 AU$169 on Amazon (save AU$30) Get Amazon's mid-range ereader for less in time for Mother's Day, and score yourself not just a AU$30 discount but some brownie points as well. Admittedly this isn't the lowest price we've seen for the Paperwhite (having dropped to AU$149 for Prime Day last year), but the usual discount is only about AU$20. View Deal

The Kindle Paperwhite comes with a glare-free 6-inch screen with a resolution of 300ppi. That makes the text on the display appear nice and sharp, even outdoors. There's a built-in light that can be manually adjusted from white (cold) to yellow (warmer hues) to reduce eye strain.

The Paperwhite's affordability comes from its plastic body that, although looks flimsy, is actually quite sturdy.

If, however, you really want to treat mum to the best reading experience she can get, you'll need to look at the Kindle Oasis instead. Thankfully, this gorgeous, all-metal ereader is also discounted on Amazon.

This 7-inch tablet has a AU$50 price cut currently, bringing the premium price down to AU$349 for the base model. This also offers 8GB of storage, has the same waterproofing as the Paperwhite, but it's been designed for one-handed use.

Amazon Kindle Oasis | AU$399 AU$349 on Amazon (save AU$50) With a slightly bigger screen and a light that can be set to automatically adjust from white to warmer hues depending on the time of day, this is the ultimate ereader. It's also pretty expensive, so take advantage of this discount to get a great Mother's Day gift.View Deal

Both Kindle ereaders come with WhisperSync and Bluetooth support. The former allows anyone to pick up where they left off on any device (like stopping a book on the ereader and then reading on the Kindle app), while the latter lets users pair wireless headphones to the tablet to listen to the audiobook version of the current read.

There are also different storage options for both ereaders – all currently discounted – so you can decide which would suit mum best.