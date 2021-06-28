Amazon Kindle Paperwhite still discounted long after Prime Day

Prime Day 2021 is done and dusted, but that's not stopping Amazon Australia from keeping some of those offers alive.

Like the AU$20 discount on its Kindle Paperwhite that Amazon introduced into the mix on day three of Prime Day. That offer is still hanging around, in case you missed out last week.

Admittedly it's not as enticing as the AU$50 discount we saw during June 21-22, but even a small saving is worthwhile on the most popular ereader on the market.

With Sydney already in lockdown and the pandemic rearing its ugly head everywhere else in Australia, you might find that you have some extra time on your hands if you're staying indoors. You could put that time to good use by catching up on your reading, and using one of the best ereaders available today is a great way to do so.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | AU$199 AU$179 on Amazon (save AU$20) There's a very good chance the price of the Kindle Paperwhite will fall to an all-time low when the big sale that is Black Friday rolls round in November this year, but that's a long time to wait. If you'd like to get yourself a great ebook reader without spending too much, then AU$179 for the 6-inch, waterproof Paperwhite is not a bad deal. Head to Amazon to secure your very own portable digital library today.View Deal

So why buy the Kindle Paperwhite?

Even at its full retail price of AU$199, it's a relatively affordable ereader, especially when you consider the next Kindle up is the Oasis that will set you back AU$399 for the base model alone.

The Kindle Paperwhite's glare-free screen will let you read comfortably even in the brightest of sunshine, and the built-in, adjustable light makes it easy to carry on reading before bedtime.

There's WhisperSync support onboard, meaning you can stop reading on the Kindle and pick up exactly where you left off on another Amazon device or Kindle app without losing your place.

And then there's Bluetooth support – this lets you pair a set of wireless headphones to the device so you can listen to the audiobook version of your favourite titles, although this will need either an Audible subscription or a Kindle Unlimited membership.

Kindle Unlimited not only gives you access to over a million ebook titles, it also unlocks the audiobook versions of those same titles, provided one is available. And, for a limited-time only exclusively for Prime members, Amazon has slashed the subscription price of Kindle Unlimited – sign up now and you get three months of Kindle Unlimited for the price of just one!