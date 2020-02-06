Amazon Echo Show 8 announced in Australia with half-price pre-order deal

We’re no strangers to the Echo Show range in Australia, with a 10-inch and 5-inch version already available. But if neither size hits the sweet spot for you, then Amazon has you covered. The e-commerce giant has brought the Echo Show 8 to Australia after launching it in selected markets last year.

This new Echo Show is the middle child, with an 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) display – the same resolution as the bigger 10-inch version. Dual 2-inch speakers take care of the sound, as it does for the larger sibling.

The one thing it shares with the smaller Echo Show 5 is the camera, which is a 1MP front-facing optic. With your privacy in mind, Amazon also makes a point to highlight that the Echo Show 8 can electronically disconnect its microphone and camera with a press of a button, or you can pull the built-in shutter across the lens when the camera is not in use.

Like the older models, the Echo Show 8 is another way to get Alexa smarts set up at home, with a screen size that might suit you better, so you can make video calls, stream videos on Amazon Prime, listen to music on Spotify, Apple Music or Amazon Music, or follow step-by-step recipes in the kitchen.

The latest gadget from Amazon’s smart display range will begin shipping on February 26, but the company is offering the device for half the price – that’s just AU$114.50 – if you pre-order before its release date later this month.

That means you can currently get your hands on it for less than the RRP of the smaller Echo Show 5, which retails for AU$129.