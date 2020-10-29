Amazon AU slashes up to 39% off Echo devices and Eero Wi-Fi routers

Amazon is ‘making it rain’ by knocking 39% off its range of smart speakers and routers!

Included in the discounted lineup are Amazon’s Echo Show 8 and Show 5, the Echo Auto and the Eero mesh Wi-Fi router – a great selection of smart tech products that are designed to make your life easier.

You’d be forgiven for not knowing about the Echo Auto – while it’s relatively new to the Aussie market, it’s certainly looking to make quite a splash. This tiny device is designed to be installed in your car, allowing you to take Alexa on the road. This world-famous voice assistant allows for hands-free control of music, audiobooks, calls and texts, news updates and much more. Essentially, it's an Echo smart speaker for your car.

The Amazon Eero mesh Wi-Fi router is another great addition to the online retailer’s stellar line of home tech products. In Amazon’s offer, you get three Wi-Fi routers that boast an easy app-based installation process. When it’s up and running, the three-pack can provide Wi-Fi coverage across a home of up to 460 square metres in size – wowzers!

If you can’t wait until Black Friday and you’re after a gift or some simple and affordable home tech to ‘smarten up the place’, these massively discounted products from Amazon are sure to scratch that itch.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$79 (RRP AU$129; save AU$50) Suitable for anyone, regardless of age, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a nifty household smart device that’s voice controlled and can manage other compatible smart devices – along with an abundance of other amazing features designed to make your life easier. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$159 (RRP AU$229; save AU$70) The Echo Show 8 comes with a large 8-inch display and is like having your very own assistant – thanks to Alexa, you can play music, catch up on the latest news, see what the weather forecast is and call a friend – simply use your voice and Alexa will take care of the rest. The Echo Show 8 is also available at this discounted price in either Charcoal or White.View Deal

Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack | AU$299 (was AU$429; Save AU$130) This three-pack of routers gives you a base station and two satellites, each of which have two Gigabit Ethernet ports, delivering dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) over a 460 square metre radius. View Deal