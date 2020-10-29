Amazon AU slashes up to 39% off Echo devices and Eero Wi-Fi routers

Amazon is ‘making it rain’ by knocking 39% off its range of smart speakers and routers!
Included in the discounted lineup are Amazon’s Echo Show 8 and Show 5, the Echo Auto and the Eero mesh Wi-Fi router – a great selection of smart tech products that are designed to make your life easier.
You’d be forgiven for not knowing about the Echo Auto – while it’s relatively new to the Aussie market, it’s certainly looking to make quite a splash. This tiny device is designed to be installed in your car, allowing you to take Alexa on the road. This world-famous voice assistant allows for hands-free control of music, audiobooks, calls and texts, news updates and much more. Essentially, it's an Echo smart speaker for your car.
The Amazon Eero mesh Wi-Fi router is another great addition to the online retailer’s stellar line of home tech products. In Amazon’s offer, you get three Wi-Fi routers that boast an easy app-based installation process. When it’s up and running, the three-pack can provide Wi-Fi coverage across a home of up to 460 square metres in size – wowzers!
If you can’t wait until Black Friday and you’re after a gift or some simple and affordable home tech to ‘smarten up the place’, these massively discounted products from Amazon are sure to scratch that itch.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$79 (RRP AU$129; save AU$50)
Suitable for anyone, regardless of age, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a nifty household smart device that’s voice controlled and can manage other compatible smart devices – along with an abundance of other amazing features designed to make your life easier. View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$159 (RRP AU$229; save AU$70)
The Echo Show 8 comes with a large 8-inch display and is like having your very own assistant – thanks to Alexa, you can play music, catch up on the latest news, see what the weather forecast is and call a friend – simply use your voice and Alexa will take care of the rest. The Echo Show 8 is also available at this discounted price in either Charcoal or White.View Deal
Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack | AU$299 (was AU$429; Save AU$130)
This three-pack of routers gives you a base station and two satellites, each of which have two Gigabit Ethernet ports, delivering dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) over a 460 square metre radius. View Deal
Amazon Echo Auto | AU$59 (was AU$79; save AU$20)
Got an older car that doesn’t have Bluetooth built-in? The Amazon Echo Auto brings voice control to your car. Using only your voice, get weather and news reports from Alexa, control music playback, receive podcast picks, and much more. You can connect Amazon Echo Auto via your car’s aux input jack or to your phone over Bluetooth. Its hands-free nature makes it safe to use while driving.View Deal