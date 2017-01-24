Amazon's Alexa will now make you feel like you’re on the Starship Enterprise

The Amazon Echo is about to make some dreams come true. Starting today, you can now change Alexa’s wake word to “computer” instead of its name.

Like a proper Starfleet officer, you can simply lead a question with the new wake word, and Alexa – the built-in artificial intelligence – will respond. It might not be the HoloDeck that we were promised 40 years ago, but it’s a small step in the right direction.

To change the Echo or the Echo Dot’s wake word, open the Alexa app and select settings. Select your device from the menu and scroll down until you see the option for wake word. Then use the drop-down menu to select a wake word, and then select Save. When you change the wake word Amazon says the light ring on your device flashes orange briefly.

Once you’ve got your AI companion to respond to the new wake word, all that’s left to do is seal the hull of your ship and wait for the eventual Borg invasion.