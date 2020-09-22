Amaysim's 40GB SIM-only plan is an astounding AU$30/month right now

If you’re on the hunt for a decent SIM-only plan that won’t blow a hole in your monthly budget, Amaysim is offering a AU$30 prepaid phone plan, now with a respectable 40GB of data.

Offering unlimited talk and text to standard numbers in Australia and standard international calls to 28 selected countries, this plan would be best suited for those who do a decent amount of internet browsing (with plenty of room for any extra activity) and prefer voice-on-voice communication.

If you’re worried about cell-reception, fear not – Amaysim’s customers have access to Optus' nationwide 4G network, including 4G Plus service where available, so you shouldn’t experience any drop-outs in most areas.

Eligible customers who purchase the AU$30 Unlimited Plan online by September 30 (11.59pm AEST) will also receive AU$15 off for the first three renewals – saving you a massive AU$45 off in total over a three month period.

The 40GB of data a month (increased from 30GB) is also guaranteed for customers who stay on the plan when you sign up by September 30.

To check out this amazing deal, simply head to Amaysim’s online store by clicking here to sign-up today.