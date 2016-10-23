10 best business hands-free and AR headsets

Google Glass bombed. Everyone knows that, but while some got in a fluster about privacy concerns and others wondered if wearable Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs) could ever become socially acceptable, the tech industry went ahead and produced a bunch more similar devices.

However, this time the HMD is designed not to herald an Orwellian nightmare among the general populace, but rather a hands-free future in the workplace. Some of these devices even offer an exciting augmented reality (AR) dimension.

“Wearables in the workforce are becoming more prominent, as they give workers immediate, direct access to important information, such as profiling healthcare records on a smart glass display,” says Stephanie Lawrence, Research Analyst at ABI Research, which predicts that global wearable device shipments will increase from nearly 202 million in 2016 to more than 500 million by 2021. “This hands-free approach saves time, allowing staff to become more efficient and, ultimately, saving companies money,” she adds.

However, in the HMD market, all is not equal, with the first wave of hands-free second screens now set to be surpassed by a new wave of ambitious AR devices which are on the cusp of production.