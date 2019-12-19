10 last-minute Aussie Christmas gift ideas

You’ve done it again, haven’t you? You promised yourself you wouldn’t leave your Christmas shopping until the last minute, but here you are – presents not yet wrapped, because, well… you haven’t bought any. It’s not the end of the world, though, so take a breath, and relax – TechRadar’s deals team is here to help you find the right gift for your loved ones.

It’s precariously close to the cut-off delivery date for anything you buy online to arrive in time for Christmas, so we’ve picked 10 last-minute gift ideas that don’t scream “I almost forgot about you”.

These presents don’t need to be shipped, so whether the person you are buying for is a book lover, a gamer or a binge-watcher, there’s a range of gift ideas below to suit a range of budgets, and better yet, you won’t look guilty of a last-minute Christmas buy.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Disney Plus subscription | AU$8.99 per month

The freshly launched Disney Plus streaming service has something for everyone and can keep the family happy all year round. You’ll get access to Disney’s entire library, plus tv shows and movies from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic. So find out why the world is going nuts over Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian, or bask in childhood nostalgia with Disney’s classic animated films, all for less than what a regular Netflix subscription costs in Australia.

(Image credit: Kayo Sports)

Kayo Sports subscription | from AU$25 per month; two-week free trial

If you live with sports fanatics, then Kayo’s premium subscription plan is the gift that keeps on giving. With access to over 50 sports live and on demand, Kayo has your last-minute Christmas gift covered. The premium package, which costs AU$35 a month – following a two-week free trial of course – offers four simultaneous streams, keeping practically everyone in the house happy.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Kindle Unlimited | AU$0.99 for 3 months; then AU$13.99 per month

With access to over 1 million titles, this gift is a book lover’s dream. Your intended recipient doesn’t need to own a Kindle to use the service either, they just need to download the free Kindle app to their smartphone or tablet to turn their device into an ereader. They’ll be able to keep up to 10 books at a time, and escape into another world any time, anywhere.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Audible | AU$16.45 per month; 30-day free trial

If your loved one is an avid reader but doesn’t have the time to curl up with a good book, gift them with a subscription to audio books instead. Not only do famous voices bring books to life, there’s a plethora of exclusive podcasts available too. To kickstart this audio journey, your loved one only needs the free Audible app on their smartphone or tablet. They can even listen on any number of smart speakers as well when they’re pottering around at home, including on Apple’s HomePod or any Google Assistant or Alexa-powered device.

(Image credit: Sony)

PlayStation Plus | AU$11.95 for 1 month / AU$33.95 for 3 months / AU$79.95 for 1 year

A great gift for the gamer in your life. A PlayStation Plus membership will allow them to play PS4 games online – like Death Stranding or Stars Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – as well as get access to free games each month that are theirs to keep as long as they remain a subscriber.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Game Pass subscription | AU$10.95 per month for console / AU$4.95 per month for PC, then AU$10.95

This one’s sure to please any Xbox gamer – a Game Pass subscription will unlock over 100 game titles from the Xbox library, ready to play on Microsoft’s console or PC. They’ll also be among the first to get access to the latest releases from Xbox Game Studios on the day they come out. This is a last minute gift that looks well thought out.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

PC Games

It’s not too late to put together a sweet gaming gift for a PC owner. There’s a bunch of well-reviewed titles available for digital download thanks to Fanatical and Green Man Gaming, with some of our favourites listed below:

Borderlands 3 (Standard Edition) | AU$50.87

Borderlands 3 (Deluxe Edition) | AU$62.18

Borderlands 3 (Super Deluxe Edition) | AU$84.80

Borderlands 3 (Season Pass) | AU$61.55

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Standard Edition) | AU$63.32

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Special Edition) | AU$79.17

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Ultimate Edition) | AU$92.37

The Outer Worlds | AU$79.15

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Standard) | AU$9.71

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe) | AU$12.76

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Gold) AU$30.94

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ultimate Edition) | AU$51.58

(Image credit: Amazon)

Music Unlimited | AU$0.99 for 4 months, then AU$11.99 per month

Music aficionados will appreciate a subscription to Amazon’s unlimited music streaming service, no matter how late you bought it. The service will give subscribers access to over 50 million songs that they can listen to offline with unlimited skips and no ad breaks. And at AU$0.99 for the first four months, it’s cheaper than a Christmas card. This great Amazon offer ends January 6, after which the monthly subscription reverts to being AU$12 a month.

(Image credit: Apple)

iTunes and Google Play gift cards

If you’re really stuck for a last-minute gift, you can’t go wrong with an iTunes gift card (for Apple fans) or a Google Play one if they’re on an Android system. It’ll give them the choice of millions of apps to download, music to listen to and a wealth of games, movies and tv shows to download. While an iTunes gift card can be purchased online, if they use an Android device, you’ll need to grab a Google Play gift card from a number of participating retailers, including many Coles and Woolworths stores.

(Image credit: Future)

TechLife and APC magazine subscriptions | AU$79

Give the gift of the latest tech news and reviews with a subscription to one of Australia's best-selling tech magazines. With a subscription you’re able to pick up 14 issues of TechLife or APC for the price of 12. That’s just AU$79, with two issues absolutely free – delivered right to your door. TechRadar's Australian team regularly contributes to both magazines, so we can proudly vouch that they're great reads.