India vs Sri Lanka live stream: how to watch T20 cricket series online from anywhere

It's out of the frying pan, into the fire for Sri Lanka, who face the Men in Blue on Indian soil just days after a trouncing at the hands of Australia. The good news for the Lions is that their talisman Wanindu Hasaranga is back. The bad? India have just been named the top side in T20I cricket. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch an India vs Sri Lanka T20 international live stream from anywhere.

The Sri Lankans' T20 series Down Under was a largely disheartening affair, but Kusal Mendis ensured it closed on a positive note - the batsman leading them to their solitary victory at the last. With Hasaranga back in the fold after a positive Covid test, it means they begin their tour of India with legitimate quality on both sides of the ball.

India trounced the West Indies last week, Venkatesh Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav shining particularly brightly with bat in hand. They've opted to rest Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, but such is their strength in depth that they've still got top-class options for every role.

Starlets Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel have been rewarded for their terrific displays with recalls to the side, while Jasprit Bumrah will be keen to do some damage against a team that hasn't exactly excelled with the bat of late. Read on for all the details you need to find an India vs Sri Lanka T20 cricket live stream and watch all the action from the series online from anywhere.

1st T20I : Thursday, Feb 24 一 Ekana Cricket Stadium 一 7pm IST / 1.30pm GMT

: Thursday, Feb 24 一 Ekana Cricket Stadium 一 7pm IST / 1.30pm GMT 2nd T20I : Saturday, Feb 26 一 HPCA Stadium 一 7pm IST / 1.30pm GMT

: Saturday, Feb 26 一 HPCA Stadium 一 7pm IST / 1.30pm GMT 3rd T20I: Sunday, Feb 27 一 HPCA Stadium 一 7pm IST / 1.30pm GMT

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka ODI cricket from outside your country

This T20I series is being broadcast in cricket-loving countries around the world, and we've listed options in several countries below.

But if you're abroad at the moment, you'll inevitably find that you can't access your home broadcaster's stream. To get around this geo-blocking (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices, offers super fast connections across its many servers and benefits from 24/7 customer support. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Live stream T20 cricket in India

Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the Sri Lanka series live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Play gets underway at 7pm IST on each day of the T20I series, starting Thursday, February 24. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary, with coverage also appearing on 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Telugu. Or to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, new plans start at Rs 499 with the Hotstar app available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka for FREE: Australia live stream

Cricket fans Down Under can watch India vs Sri Lanka on Fox Sports and via Foxtel, but be warned that each match begins at 12.30am AEDT. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka: live stream T20 cricket in the UK

You can watch India vs Sri Lanka via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel - action starts at 1.30pm GMT for each match of the series. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels but on a more flexible basis. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

India vs Sri Lanka live stream: where to watch in the US (and Canada)

For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, cricket fans in the US have several options to live stream India vs Sri Lanka. The action starts at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT each morning. It's being shown by dedicated live cricket channel Willow TV (also available in Canada) that's available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website. Alternatively, there's ESPN Plus, which is also live streaming India vs Sri Lanka. The ESPN Plus cost is very tempting too, with monthly plans at a rate of $6.99 a month, while an annual subscription costs $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus Bundle for just $13.99 a month, which also gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content.