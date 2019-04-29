How to take a screenshot on an iPad

Sometimes on your iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Air or iPad Pro you want to take a screen capture or screengrab, whether it's to remember some important information that you won't be able to access on the fly, or as a quick way to turn some notes into a picture that you can send to people.

But it's not always easy to remember how – especially when your iPad, iPhone, Android phone or Android tablet might all have different ways of taking a screenshot. And it's especially confusing that different iPads take screenshots in different ways.

That's why we've written this guide to show you how to take a screenshot on your iPad. Bear in mind it's different on the iPad Pro to other iPad models, so if you've got an iPad Pro, skip to the lowest section below.

How to take a screenshot on iPad, iPad Mini or iPad Air

Taking a screenshot on an iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Air or any of their various iterations is easy.

Simply press the home button, below the iPad's display, and the power button, which you use to turn on and off your tablet. You don't need to hold these buttons – just press them at the same time, and the screen will flash white.

Press the home button with the power button to take the screenshot. Image credit: TechRadar

Now a thumbnail showing your captured image will be shown at the lower left corner of your screen, and it'll be saved to your gallery, letting you access your screenshot at any time.

How to take a screenshot on iPad Pro

Taking an iPad Pro screenshot is a little different to doing it on other iPads, so forget everything you already know, as the lack of a home button means you can't use the home button and power button technique.

Well, don't forget it all – you still need to press the power button, but you need to press the volume up button at the same time, which is just around the corner on the side.

Press both these buttons and don't hold them, then release – this will take a picture of the screen, which you can view in the bottom-left as a thumbnail for a few seconds. If you hold the buttons you get the option to turn off your iPad Pro, which you don't want to do by accident!

The power button, on the left, and the volume up button, which is the leftmost button of the two on the right. Image credit: TechRadar

Using the home and power buttons on the iPad, iPad Air or iPad Mini, and the power and volume down buttons on the iPad Pro, you can capture your screen, whatever you're doing, so make sure to remember these button combos so you can screenshot on the fly.