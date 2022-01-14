You can change your PSN name in a matter of minutes. It's as simple as making a few quick changes, and you can kiss that embarrassing old PSN ID from years ago goodbye.

Your PSN name is your unique online identity within the PlayStation Network. It's displayed on your PSN account, your console, in-game, and everywhere else on a PlayStation system. You can share your real name in addition to your PSN name, but that's optional.

Interestingly, you haven't always been able to change your PSN ID. When Sony initially launched the PlayStation Network (PSN) in 2006, selecting a new name after signup simply wasn't an option. It wasn't until 2018 that Sony began allowing users to change up their PSN ID.

Before you set about choosing a new ID, you should know that your first PSN name change is free. After that, you'll pay $4.99 each subsequent time as a PlayStation Plus subscriber. Those who aren't subscribed to PS Plus will have to pay $9.99 each time. If you're indecisive, then, it might be time to become a PS Plus member for some additional savings.

Once you change your PSN name, it'll be applied instantaneously. Your PlayStation trophies, friend list, games, and apps will still be there, and everything will remain the same. The only thing that's different will be your cool new PSN ID, which you'll undoubtedly want to show off to everyone.

However, there are some risks that come with making the change. Since PSN began allowing name changes as of April 1, 2018, only games released after that date will be likely to be compatible with the feature. That means you could see your old name appear in games released before that date. Sony has issued a list of games that have been tested to work with the name change feature, so make sure to consult that list before deciding to go through with your new PSN ID.

How do you go about changing your PSN name, though? It’s easy! Follow the steps below and you’ll have a new ID in no time.

How to change your PSN name on PS5 and PS4

There are a couple of ways to change your PSN name. You can do it from your PS5 or PS4 console, or you can do it online.

To change your PSN name on your console, simply press the PlayStation button on your controller to return to your main dashboard. Go to the 'Settings' menu. Then choose 'Account Management'. From there, head to 'Account Information', then 'PSN Profile'. Find your 'Online ID' option.

After that, choose the 'Edit' option that should be right next to your current PSN name. Once you do that, you can enter a new PSN ID that works for you. Be sure to choose something that aligns with the PlayStation Terms of Service, and isn't obviously offensive or contains questionable content.

Once you've selected a PSN name and are happy with it, click 'I accept', which will acknowledge that you accept the risks involved with changing your PSN ID. Once you've done that, you've successfully changed your name!

How to change your PSN name online

Alternatively, here's how you can change your PSN name online. First, head to the official PSN sign-in page and log in with the account that corresponds with the PSN name you'd like to change. Once logged in, choose 'PSN Profile'. You should see 'Edit' to the right of your current ID.

From there, type in a new username and follow the onscreen instructions to finish out your name change. Finish up by clicking 'I accept' to acknowledge the risks involved in changing your name, and you're finished. Enjoy your virtual makeover, so to speak!

