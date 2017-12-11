How to build your own R2-D2 with the Raspberry Pi Zero

What Star Wars fan hasn't dreamed of owning their own droid? The droids C-3PO and R2-D2 serve as the narrators to an epic story encompassing good versus evil.

With the upcoming release of the latest film in the series, The Last Jedi, now is an excellent time to try your hand at building your very own R2-D2.

C-3PO is a protocol droid who lives to serve his master, while R2-D2 was first seen (chronologically) in Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, and saved Queen Amidala and her party as they left the planet of Naboo. R2-D2 is an Astromech droid, a robotic engineer that can fix any problem.

In this tutorial we'll construct our own R2-D2 robot by hacking a store-bought toy with the latest Raspberry Pi, the Raspberry Pi Zero.

The Raspberry Pi Zero is an ultra-low-cost Raspberry Pi, and retailing at $5 (£4, around AU$7) this board provides a full computer experience for very little money. Coming with 512MB of RAM, 1GHz ARM CPU and able to output 1080p video, it's been flying off the shelves, and the Raspberry Pi Foundation is working to restock.

We'll also be using the latest Explorer pHAT board from Pimoroni. This board is a cheap and easy to use motor controller and experiment board, and will provide the functionality for our R2 unit.

For this project you will need:

A Raspberry Pi Zero, or another Raspberry Pi (A+,B+ or Pi 2)

The latest version of the Raspbian operating system

Wi-Fi connection for your Raspberry Pi

2x Micro gear metal motors

Wheels for R2

Explorer pHAT board

An LED

A 220 Ohm resistor (RED-RED-BROWN)

Male-to-female jumper cables

Male-to-males jumper cables

2x Terminal block with screw terminals

Hot glue gun

Soldering Equipment

The majority of these components can be found at Pimoroni and The Pi Hut.

You can also download all of the code for this project.

Don't fancy building your own R2-D2? You can cheat and buy your own robotic R2-D2 with the Sphero R2-D2.