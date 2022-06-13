Australia vs Peru live stream: how to watch World Cup play-off online

Its all or nothing for Australia and Peru as both sides meet in this inter-continental World Cup play-off for a place at Qatar 2022. Socceroos boss Graham Arnold is under pressure after his team struggled throughout their qualifying campaign, and blew an automatic spot for Qatar after slumping to a 2-0 defeat at home to Japan. It all hangs on this. Read on to find out how to get an Australia vs Peru live stream and watch this World Cup qualifier playoff online, no matter where you are in the world.

A battling 2-1 win against the United Arab Emirates last week in the Asian play-off will have lifted the Australian camp. That victory offered the Aussies this final chance of World Cup qualification. The Socceroos come into the match as underdogs, though, as they face an improving Peruvian side who will be confident of sealing back-to-back World Cup qualifications.

Leonardo Gareca's men claimed fifth position in South America's tough qualifying stage, with an attack spearhead by the in-form striker Gianluca Lapadul. These two sides meet in the neutral location of Doha, Qatar for this one-legged play-off, with the winners returning to the Middle East for the tournament later in the year.

Follow our guide to get an Australia vs Peru live stream and watch the Qatar 2022 playoff qualifier online from anywhere today.

How to watch Australia vs Peru: live stream World Cup 2022 qualifier playoff FREE in Australia

How to watch Australia vs Peru from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Australia vs Peru live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Australia vs Peru from anywhere

How to watch Australia vs Peru in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport is the place to watch Australia vs Peru in New Zealand, with this big game being shown on Sky Sport 7. Kick-off is set for 6am NZST early on Tuesday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Australia vs Peru: live stream soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Australia vs Peru kicks off at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Monday, and is being shown exclusively on Fox Sports 1 in the US. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also get a Australia vs Peru live stream directly through the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab). How to watch Australia vs Peru without cable Fox Sports 1 is available via the over-the-top streamer FuboTV, which is a comprehensive cable replacement service offering more than 100 other channels on plans starting from $69.99 a month. Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) on offer so you can try before you buy - and as there's no long-term contract, you can cancel whenever. The other option is Sling which costs $35 per month. There's no free but you can get a $10 discount on your first month of Sling TV here (opens in new tab).

Can I live stream Australia vs Peru in the UK?

Its not looking great for those wanting to watch this crucial World Cup clash in the UK, with no broadcaster in the region currently confirmed to be showing the game live. Fans of both teams in the UK will be hoping that streaming platform OneFootball can strike a late deal for coverage rights in much the same way that it did with the recent Australia vs UAE match. If that doesn't pan out, you may well be able to pick up an Australia vs Peru free live stream on the FIFA+ streaming service from the UK. No guarantees that it's anything more than a live blog, though. Other than that, it's worthing bearing in mind that Australian nationals in the UK can use a VPN to tune into 10Play while abroad (opens in new tab) and watch the game there instead.

Australia vs Peru: how to watch World Cup qualifier soccer online in Canada