Last minute Aussie Christmas gift ideas: 10 quick 'no delivery' picks

After promising yourself you wouldn’t leave your Christmas shopping until the last minute, here you are. But don’t worry, not all Christmas gifts need to be physically delivered. We’ve found 10 quick and easy 'no delivery' Christmas presents for your loved ones to beat the December 25 deadline.

These presents don’t need to be shipped, so whether the person you are buying for is a book lover, a gamer or a binge-watcher, there’s a range of gift ideas below to suit a range of budgets, and better yet, you won’t look guilty of a last minute Christmas buy.

Disney Plus

Disney Plus has something for everyone and can keep the family happy all year round. You’ll get access to Disney’s entire library, along with movies and TV shows from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic.

Disney Plus now also includes Star, which adds more adult-oriented shows and movies to its collection. This is a streaming service that’s growing beyond its niche for Marvel fanatics and childhood nostalgia, and it’s available for AU$11.99 a month.

Kayo Sports

If you live with sports fans, then Kayo is the gift that keeps on giving. With access to over 50 sports live and on demand, Kayo has your last-minute Christmas gift sorted.

The basic package gives you two screens to stream from, and costs AU$25 a month (following a two-week free trial). The premium tier will get you three simultaneous streams for AU$35 a month, keeping practically everyone in the house happy.

BritBox

BritBox is certainly niche, but it won’t disappoint those who love British TV. The streaming service brings together classic British programming and newer content – though we have found that new British releases tend to be delayed in arriving on BritBox.

It’s a relatively new service that isn’t as streamlined in use (and the app is only available on select smart TVs at present) but a monthly subscription will only set you back AU$8.99.

Binge

Binge is home to a huge variety of HBO shows and documentaries, from classics such as The Wire and The Sopranos, and more recent hits including Big Little Lies, Succession and much, much more.

There’s a good selection of movies and TV shows outside of HBO’s catalogue too, and you’ll find franchises such as the Fast and Furious. A 14-day free trial is available, after which you can get started from AU$10 a month.

Adrenaline adventure experiences

Now, while we love streaming from the comfort of home, Adrenaline is the place to go if you want to give a gift they’ll be talking about for years to come. Adrenaline is an Australian adventure experiences site, and it’s the place to go if your idea of a great gift is to go skydiving, hot air ballooning or a few laps around the track in a V8. While the site is full of blood-pumping experiences, there’s also horse riding and snorkel tours if your gift recipient would prefer a slower place.

Readly

Readly gets you thousands of magazines at your fingertips for a small monthly subscription fee, and we think it’s excellent value at just AU$9.99 a month. We’ve found the service very easy to use, and while you’ll be giving up the feel of flicking through pages, it’s at a killer price that can’t be beat (and you get your first two weeks free as well).

Alternatively, if you want the real deal, you can head to techmags.com.au and subscribe to any of our sister publications, including APC, TechLife, ProPhoto and so much more, in all their glossy glory.

Xbox Game Pass

There’s one sure way to please any Xbox gamer, and it’s with a Game Pass subscription. A membership will unlock over 100 game titles from the Xbox library, ready to play on Microsoft’s console or PC.

You’ll also be among the first to get access to the latest releases from Xbox Game Studios on the day they come out, which is very nice indeed. Prices for either console or PC start at AU$10.95 a month, while an Ultimate subscription gets you both for AU$15.95 a month – and you can get your first month for just AU$1.

PlayStation Plus

If the gamer in your life has a PS4 (or do we dare say, a PS5) a PlayStation Plus membership will allow them to play both PS4 and PS5 games online, as well as get access to free games each month that are theirs to keep as long as they remain a subscriber – it’s a pretty sweet deal.

On top of that, the PlayStation Store has discounted a 12-month membership by 50%, so you’ll only pay AU$39.95 for an entire year.

Kindle Unlimited or Kobo Plus

Kindle and Kobo are the two biggest ereaders out there, and both come with their own ebook subscription services.

In fact, you don’t even need a Kindle or a Kobo to access their libraries, as you’re able to download either service’s app on a smartphone or tablet to get access to hundreds of thousands of ebooks.

You can get Kindle Unlimited for AU$0.99 for three months (then AU$13.99 ongoing) or Kobo Plus for AU$13.99 a month.

Audible

If your loved one is an avid reader but doesn’t have the time to curl up with a good book, gift them with a subscription to audiobooks instead. Not only do famous voices bring books to life, there’s a plethora of exclusive podcasts available too. You only need the free Audible app on your smartphone or tablet to get started, and after your first 30-days free, a subscription is AU$16.45 a month.

