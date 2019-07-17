There's still time to get a cheap iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner deal

We hate the feeling of having recently missed out on cheaper deals. Which is why we're super happy that the Walmart sale is still going strong today. Prime Day officially ended yesterday, but Walmart's sale is sticking around for at least one more day, offering some fantastic summer deals.

And this cheap iRobot Roomba deal is one of the flagship promotions in the sale with top billing all around, and we're not surprised given the price. This may well be the last day of the sale so if you want to save $72 and get this excellent Roomba robot vacuum cleaner for just $226.98 we wouldn't hang on another day.

Walmart's sale includes massive price cuts on TVs, kitchen appliances, headphones, and more. This is one of our favorites so far though. If you'd like to see what else has caught our eye, we've rounded up the best Walmart sale highlights for you.

We've highlighted a few other robot vacuum cleaners on sale between Amazon and Walmart so you can see the next best deals. In all honesty though, this is the best value offer today and by some distance too.

The Roomba 680 vacuum can clean your floors with a simple touch of a button and can be scheduled up to seven times per week. The Roomba features a patented three-stage cleaning system, and the dirt detect sensors alerts it to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt. The 680 series can transition from carpets to hard floors with an auto-adjust cleaning head that also automatically adapts Roomba's height. The vacuum also automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low, so it's always ready to go.

The best robo vacuum cleaner deals today

Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum $299 $226.98 at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum $374 $274.99 at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba 690 is a capable robot vacuum that can handle hard floors and carpet alike. Its battery allows it to clean for up to 90 minutes, and it can go back to its dock to charge automatically. We'd opt for the considerably cheaper 680 model at Walmart today though.

Neato Robotics D4 vacuum cleaner $529 $399 at Amazon

There's a time-limited $130 discount on this Neato robo vacuum cleaner today. This Alexa-compatible cleaner is ready to take on the lot. We're talking pet hair, carpets and hard surfaces. This was a Prime Day deal, but it hasn't gone back up in price yet.View Deal

If you'd like to check out a larger range of options, we have a few guides you might be interested in. How about the best cheap robot vacuum cleaner deals and cheap Dyson sales?