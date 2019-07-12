The Google Home Mini is down to $25 ahead of Amazon Prime day

To compete with the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale, Walmart is discounting its Google devices with massive price cuts on Google Home speakers, Nest cameras, smart home bundles, and more. It's a fantastic time to find record-low prices on Google's most popular devices.



The top Google device deal we've seen is the Google Home Mini that's on sale for just $25. That's a $24 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the best-selling smart speaker. The compact speaker is powered by the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to ask questions, check on the weather, play music, and more. The Home mini can also control other compatible smart home devices so you can adjust the temperature, turn on lights, and more completely hands-free.

(Image credit: Google) Google Home Mini $49 $25 at Walmart

The popular Google Home Mini is on sale at Walmart for $25. The compact smart speaker works with the Google Assistant to check the news, answer questions, play music, and more with the command of your voice.

See more of the best Google device deals from Walmart below and remember that unlike Amazon, there's no membership requirement to shop these deals. If you're in the UK, you can also scroll down to see Google Home deals in your region.

The best Google device deals in the US:

Google Home Smart Speaker $129 $69 at Walmart

You can get the best-selling Google Home speaker on sale for $69 at Walmart. That's the lowest price we've seen for the powerful speaker that provides impressive audio works with the Google Assistant.

Google Home Max $399 $249 at Walmart

The Google Home Max gets a $150 price cut at Walmart. The smart speaker will fill your space with powerful audio and deep bass and also works with the Google Assistant to answer questions, play music, and control other smart home devices using your voice.

Google Nest Hub $149 $79 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the Google Nest Hub on for $79 and receive three months of free YouTube Music Premium The smart hub display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more.

(Image credit: Google) Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell $229 $189 at Walmart

Get the Google Nest Hello Doorbell on sale at Walmart for $189. The smart doorbell will send alerts to your smartphone, tablet, or computer so you can monitor your door from anywhere and hear and speak to visitors.

(Image credit: Google) Google Smart Light Starter Kit $55 $31 at Walmart

Get the Google Smart Light Starter Kit on sale at Walmart for just $31. That's a $24 discount for the kit that includes a Google Home Mini and GE C-Life Smart Light Bulb so you can control your lights with your voice.



The best Google device deals in the UK:

(Image credit: Google) Google Home smart speaker £89 £59 at John Lewis

The original Google Home smart speaker is usually discounted to around £79, so this discount represents brilliant value for money – you can use it to play music, ask Google Assistant questions, and control your smart home.View Deal

(Image credit: Google) Google Home Max smart speaker £299 £199 at John Lewis

This is the Google Home speaker for audiophiles; it's bigger form allows for more powerful drivers than its smaller siblings, and still comes with all the smarts of Google Assistant. With £100 off the RRP, it's a bit of a steal, too. View Deal

(Image credit: Google) Google Home Mini (Charcoal) £49 £24 at Tesco

The smallest of the range, the Google Home Mini packs all of Google Assistant's smart home prowess into a compact puck-like speaker. We've seen the Mini at this price before, but it's still a great deal.View Deal

