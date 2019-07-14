The Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals are live and they've never been better

The wait is finally over and the best Amazon Prime Day deals have just gone live. And as we suspected, Amazon's own devices are leading the charge, with many of them getting the lowest prices we've ever seen. So let's show you today's finest Kindle deals.

Amazon has discounted three of its Kindle ereaders, meaning there's one for everyone. Want the absolute cheapest version for an even lower price? Then you'll find the standard Kindle at just £49.99. The extremely reliable and waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is now only £79.99. If you've got the cash to splash and fancy a serious ereader upgrade there's an exceptionally rare discount on the 2017 Kindle Oasis, now available for £249.99.

In the US, Amazon is going to launch similar offers, you just have to wait a few extra hours for Prime Day to officially kick off over there. We can tell you they're worth waiting for though. You'll be able to get the Paperwhite, $5 of ebooks credit and three months of Kindle Unlimited for just $84.99. The entry-level Kindle has the same bonuses and will cost you a mere $54.99.

Want to know a bit more about the differences between these Kindle deals? Take a look below and we'll fill you in as we've spent hours living with each of them. You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after a month if you want.

UK Prime Day Kindle deals

Kindle (2019) | £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

For years, we've generally been saying skip the cheapest Kindle and get a Paperwhite. But Amazon has finally added a light to the screen on its cheapest Kindle too making it an absolute steal, even at full price. And given this new version was only released a few months ago, this is one of the best Prime Day offers we've seen.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite | £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

The Paperwhite has a brighter screen, with a higher resolution than the cheaper model (which still looks great to be honest). The Paperwhite still generally gets our vote though thanks to the flush screen design and waterproof body. That's great for reading poolside, in the bath and protecting against spillages at home or in you day bag. It's a good £20 less than the usual discounted price too.

Kindle Oasis with free 3G (2017) | £319.99 £289.99 at Amazon

This particular version of the Oasis comes with free 3G online access, with no SIM or contract required. This means you don't need to be signed into Wi-Fi to download ebooks and audiobooks or access other online features like word lookups on Wikipedia. Handy, but you are paying a heck of lot more than the non-3G version for the privilege even with today's Prime Day deal.View Deal

Fancy getting a load of free ebooks to get you going with your new Kindle? Then check out this offer for three months free of Kindle Unlimited.

US Prime Day Kindle deals

There are more to come as we mentioned earlier and as soon as the deals go live we'll add the links in right here for you.