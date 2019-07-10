5 top apps and browser tools to arm yourself for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is nearly here – hundreds of deals will be available for just 48 hours, starting on July 15. It's an exciting time, but it can also be pretty stressful, so we've put together a toolkit of apps, sites and browser extensions to help.

These tools will help you plan a budget beforehand and stick to it, avoid splurging on impulse purchases, help you avoid eye strain, and make browsing more comfortable when the deals start rolling in at midnight.

We'll be hand-picking all the best deals on home technology throughout Prime Day, so make sure you also bookmark our Amazon Prime Day guide and let us do the hard work for you.

Get order updates at a glance, plus extra credit to spend on Prime Day

The Amazon Assistant browser extension will help take some of the stress out of Amazon Prime Day, providing updates on your orders, product comparisons and some of the day's best deals with a single click.

That's not all – if you install Amazon Assistant now, you'll get $10/£10 off your next order of $50 or £25. You have to install it through Amazon's own page rather than your browser's plugin store, otherwise you'll miss out. There are different pages for different regions: one for the US and another for the UK.

Tone down Amazon's bright website for comfortable deal-hunting at night

Amazon Prime Day starts just as the clock ticks past midnight on July 15, which means you're likely to be up well into the night if you want to grab an early deal.

Many apps have 'night modes' that dim and soften colors make them more comfortable to use after dark, but there's no such option for Amazon's website, so it's a good idea to install a browser extension like Night Eye (available for all major browsers), which will override Amazon's default white background without affecting its images. There's also a blue light filter that should minimize eye strain and help you get off to sleep more easily when you finally decide to hit the sack.

The free version of Night Eye lets you enable dark mode on five websites of your choice, so you can also use it for other retailers that are offering their own special deals to rival Amazon's. You can even use it on TechRadar when you're using our Amazon Prime Day buying guides.

Improve your posture, stay hydrated and fight off eye strain on Prime Day

When you're hunting for deals on Amazon Prime Day, it can be easy to spend hours hunched over, ignoring your own well-being. That's where Healthy Browsing (for Google Chrome) comes in. This browser extension displays notifications at set intervals to remind you to take a break, stretch, get yourself a glass of water, and even blink. You can choose how often each notification should be displayed, and set them to appear with or without sound.

We recommend using the 'blink' notification as a reminder to perform some simple eye exercises. If you have to be reminded to actually blink, you might be taking the bargain-hunting a little too seriously.

Avoid splurging on impulse buys by making a list and sticking to it

It can be easy to get carried away on Prime Day (so many deals and so little time!) so it's a good idea to make a shopping list beforehand to keep you focused. Todoist is an incredibly straightforward list-making tool that can help you avoid impulse purchases. Just enter each item you want to buy as a task, then check them off as you buy them.

Todoist is available for desktop, mobile, and as a browser extension, which will sync automatically to keep you on track anywhere. There's no need to add attachments, schedule times, create alerts or anything else – it's simplicity itself.

Set a budget for Amazon Prime Day and make sure you stick to it

There'll be some great discounts on Amazon Prime Day, but even bargains add up, and the combination of time pressure and one-click payment means it can be very easy to overspend. Spending Tracker (for iOS and Android) is a pared-down personal finance app that requires practically no setup, and is a handy way to track your Prime Day spending as you go.

Decide on a budget beforehand and enter it as income, then add each purchase as you make it and you'll have a handy record you can check at a moment's notice. You can also attach a note to each purchase, so you can record exactly what it is and when it's likely to be delivered.