What are the differences between Proton VPN and Proton VPN Free?

Proton VPN has carved out a reputation as a privacy-first VPN – which makes sense, seeing as it was developed by the same team behind the encrypted mail service, Proton Mail.

It's also one of just a handful of today's best VPNs to offer a legitimate free plan. It's not interested in keeping tabs on what you do while connected to a free server, logging your information, or even capping your monthly data.

Free VPNs are handy in an emergency but tend to lack the features that make paid VPNs such must-have tools for anyone looking to boost their online security and bypass pesky geo-restrictions. Proton VPN Free is no exception. Keep reading, and I'll compare Proton VPN's paid and free subscriptions.

Proton VPN – from $3.59 per month

Proton VPN Free

Let's kick things off with Proton VPN Free. I'll dig into its apps, security features, and data limits.

Apps

Proton VPN Free offers a sleek, user-friendly set of apps that are compatible with all major platforms, including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. Interestingly, users can install Proton VPN on as many devices as they wish; however, the limitation lies in the number of simultaneous connections – only one connection is permitted at a time.

Data

Plenty of free VPNs impose harsh data limits - including stingy monthly caps. Proton VPN Free, however, brooks the trend by offering truly unlimited data usage.

This means that you'll be able to go about all of your regular browsing without having to worry about rationing out your data for the month. It'd be more impressive if Proton VPN Free was a viable streaming VPN – but I'll dig into that a little later.

Plus, it's also worth noting that Proton VPN Free doesn't serve up annoying ads that get in the way of your daily dose of social media scrolling.

No Logs

The free version adheres to a strict no-logs policy – meaning it won't track your activity across the web or keep hold of personal, identifiable, information. This is a pretty big deal for a free VPN, especially when you consider that a huge swathe of free services tend to be scams designed to harvest (and sell) your sensitive details.

This logging commitment is reinforced by Proton VPN's Swiss jurisdiction. Switzerland is a known privacy haven with strong data-protection laws that safeguard users from third-party surveillance and snooping.

Servers and streaming

Proton VPN Free users get access to servers in just three countries: the United States, the Netherlands, and Japan. This is sufficient for basic browsing, sure, but it means you won't be able to spoof your location to a specific location in order to access geo-restricted platforms, news outlets, and sites.

Unfortunately, as I hinted at earlier, Proton VPN Free just won't cut it when it comes to streaming. Proton VPN keeps its streaming capabilities reserved for paying users – which means you're out of luck if you're on the hunt for a free service that can unblock the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and BBC iPlayer.

Features

Proton VPN Free comes with all of the must-have core tools you'll need to give your overall digital privacy a boost. The kill switch cuts your internet connection if the VPN drops, for whatever reason, preventing leaks. The Stealth VPN mode also comes in handy if you're trying to evade pesky VPN bans – since it masks your traffic as regular traffic, allowing you to sidestep censorship and restrictions.

Proton VPN Premium

Next up: Proton VPN's premium plan. As you'd expect, it packs all of the features from the free version plus some nifty extras.

This includes several subscription tiers to choose from. If you're looking for the biggest bargain, however, you'll want to take advantage of our exclusive TechRadar offer and grab a 2-year plan for just $3.59 (rather than the usual $4.49).

Regardless of which plan you opt for, you'll be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you plenty of time to put Proton VPN's features to the test without risking a penny. It's a win/win.

10 Simultaneous Connections

One of the most significant advantages of the premium plan (compared to the free alternative) is the ability to connect up to ten devices simultaneously.

This is particularly beneficial for families with multiple devices (or individual users with a small army of internet-enabled gadgets), providing comprehensive protection without needing to disconnect one device to connect another device.

Servers and streaming

A paid Proton VPN plan gives you access to an impressive server network spanning 110 countries. This coverage ensures that you'll always have a nearby VPN server to connect to in order to maximize your speed – and servers in locations around the world that'll help you bypass geo-restrictions and instances of censorship that might otherwise prevent you from checking out streaming platforms, news outlets, and social media sites.

Best of all, unlike the free plan, Proton VPN Premium works like a charm when it comes to streaming. During our most recent tests, it unblocked popular platforms including Netflix, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer, making it a must-have for avid streamers or anyone who frequently travels overseas.

P2P Support

Proton VPN is a fantastic pick for anyone on the hunt for a reliable torrenting VPN. So, if you plan on doing any file sharing, you'll be glad to learn that Proton VPN supports P2P connections, allowing users to download and upload files securely and with improved anonymity.

This is pretty rare, these days, as most VPNs give P2P functionality the cold shoulder because of the sheer volume of traffic it generates.

Features

Upgrading to a paid Proton VPN plan means that you'll have access to all of Proton's cutting-edge cybersecurity tools – which is a pretty sweet deal.

For a start, the provider's Secure Core servers are a great way to add an extra layer of privacy to your browsing sessions in just a few clicks. Connect to one, and your traffic will be routed through multiple servers in privacy-friendly countries before heading out to the wider internet.

You'll also be able to check out the NetShield ad-blocker, which makes short work of targeted ads, trackers, and malware, making the internet a much nicer (and safer) place to be.

Why should I pay for a VPN?

It's important to remember that most free services are a sample of a premium product. It's like trying a free cube of cheese at the store – the staff are hoping that a taste will inspire you to go buy the product for yourself.

The same goes for Proton VPN Free. It offers some great features, sure, but also comes with notable limitations.

Free VPNs are typically slower, thanks to server congestion, making any streaming or browsing sessions more prone to interruptions. Plus, free VPNs usually give users a reduced pool of servers to connect to in the first place – meaning you may not always find a server in a location you're looking for.

Then, there's the fact that free VPNs tend to lack the full suite of tools and functionality that you find in premium products.

By opting for a paid plan, you eliminate these limitations. You'll have access to the full scope of Proton VPN's functionality, which translates to enhanced digital privacy and greater control over your online activities.

Additionally, your subscription fee contributes to an ongoing investment in privacy-boosting technologies. It takes time and money to research and build the tools that will one day help protect our privacy.

With a paid subscription model, VPNs can also undergo regular third-party audits to reinforce transparency and assure users that the service remains trustworthy and secure. This clear communication is critical to any modern VPN - and the goal is to undergo multiple security audits and make them available to the public (after fixing any issues).

Good VPN security doesn't come for free. It costs money to manage and maintain. Be wary of free VPN offerings. Ask yourself how the service makes its money – after all, some shady services may be making a profit from collecting and selling your identifiable data.