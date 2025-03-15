How to use a VPN with Fire Stick

VPNs can expand your streaming horizons, unblocking geo-restricted content, including shows/movies from overseas – and the same applies to the Fire Stick. However, if you're new to the tech, getting a VPN set up on your Fire Stick can seem like a daunting task.

The good news is that all of today's best VPNs are nice and easy to use, regardless of whether you're a technical wizard or a total novice. Keep reading, and I'll walk you through the process (and a few reasons why a VPN is such a must-have for any avid streamer).

NordVPN – from $3.39 per month

The best VPN overall

NordVPN is the absolute best choice for most, if not all VPN users. Why? It's among the fastest VPNs available today, it's incredibly easy to use, and it has a suite of tools that'll keep your day-to-day browsing sessions secure. Add the 30-day money-back guarantee into the mix, and you've got plenty of time to try this budget-friendly service in your own time, risk-free.

How to install VPN on a Fire Stick

It's no secret that your Amazon Fire Stick is a handy little gadget. However, if you combine it with a solid streaming VPN, your smart TV becomes even smarter.

It's all thanks to VPN encryption. Basically, when you connect to a VPN server overseas, the sites and services you visit will think you're there physically, and serve up content local to that region. It's how someone in the UK can check out what's new on US streaming platforms.

Before I go through the actual step-by-step tutorial on how to install a VPN on your Fire Stick, there's the small matter of choosing your preferred VPN provider, creating an account, and paying for a subscription plan. Once that's done, simply follow these steps to add VPN protection to your Fire Stick streaming experience:

Open the Fire TV home screen, and click the magnifying glass icon. Type in the name of the VPN you want to install in the Amazon App Store – I recommend NordVPN (as it's also the very best Netflix VPN). Click on the VPN logo, then "Get," and wait for the download to complete. Open the app and log in with the account details you created earlier. Then, give the VPN permission to establish a connection. You're done – simply start using the VPN on your Fire Stick by connecting to a server.

Why use a VPN with your Fire Stick?

There are a lot of good reasons to pair your Fire Stick up with a VPN – but privacy and security are a VPN's calling card. Here's why you'll want to invest in one: