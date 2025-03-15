How to use a VPN with Fire Stick
Supercharge your streaming
VPNs can expand your streaming horizons, unblocking geo-restricted content, including shows/movies from overseas – and the same applies to the Fire Stick. However, if you're new to the tech, getting a VPN set up on your Fire Stick can seem like a daunting task.
The good news is that all of today's best VPNs are nice and easy to use, regardless of whether you're a technical wizard or a total novice. Keep reading, and I'll walk you through the process (and a few reasons why a VPN is such a must-have for any avid streamer).
NordVPN – from $3.39 per month
The best VPN overall
NordVPN is the absolute best choice for most, if not all VPN users. Why? It's among the fastest VPNs available today, it's incredibly easy to use, and it has a suite of tools that'll keep your day-to-day browsing sessions secure. Add the 30-day money-back guarantee into the mix, and you've got plenty of time to try this budget-friendly service in your own time, risk-free.
How to install VPN on a Fire Stick
It's no secret that your Amazon Fire Stick is a handy little gadget. However, if you combine it with a solid streaming VPN, your smart TV becomes even smarter.
It's all thanks to VPN encryption. Basically, when you connect to a VPN server overseas, the sites and services you visit will think you're there physically, and serve up content local to that region. It's how someone in the UK can check out what's new on US streaming platforms.
Before I go through the actual step-by-step tutorial on how to install a VPN on your Fire Stick, there's the small matter of choosing your preferred VPN provider, creating an account, and paying for a subscription plan. Once that's done, simply follow these steps to add VPN protection to your Fire Stick streaming experience:
- Open the Fire TV home screen, and click the magnifying glass icon.
- Type in the name of the VPN you want to install in the Amazon App Store – I recommend NordVPN (as it's also the very best Netflix VPN).
- Click on the VPN logo, then "Get," and wait for the download to complete.
- Open the app and log in with the account details you created earlier.
- Then, give the VPN permission to establish a connection.
- You're done – simply start using the VPN on your Fire Stick by connecting to a server.
Why use a VPN with your Fire Stick?
There are a lot of good reasons to pair your Fire Stick up with a VPN – but privacy and security are a VPN's calling card. Here's why you'll want to invest in one:
- Location spoofing. All of your devices have their very own IP address, and a VPN switches this original IP address with one that belongs to a VPN server. This way, they fool the sites you visit into thinking you're somewhere else, and sites, third-party snoopers, and anyone else who might decide to check out your activity will see the VPN server's IP address rather than your original IP. Since different countries get access to different content on streaming platforms, using a VPN is a great way to watch your favorite movies and shows from another country while sitting comfortably at home.
- Protecting your browsing sessions. Your ISP can access tons of information about you by default – what you search for, the websites you visit, and even the content of any unencrypted data you submit. More importantly, this also applies to browsing in private/incognito mode. Connecting to a VPN means your search requests travel through the VPN server rather than your ISP's, resulting in the internet provider not being able to see what you do online – including what you type in your browser.
- Preventing ISP throttling. Throttling is the practice of your internet service provider (ISP) slowing down your internet speeds on purpose. There could be numerous reasons for this, such as your bandwidth reaching its limit, reaching the data cap of your internet plan, your ISP having a proprietary streaming service and throttling its competitors, etc. However, since using a VPN hides your IP address and browsing history from your ISP, your ISP can't throttle sites if it can't see who you are or where you go online.
The (cyber) devil is in the details - a saying that Alex firmly believes in every time he powers up his PC. As a freelance writer, Alex explored a plethora of topics and industries during his 10+ years-long career. Cybersecurity is his current focus, allowing his innate attention to detail (and OCD) to adorn each reader- and value-oriented piece he crafts.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.